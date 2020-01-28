Clear Lake boys back in the AP Top 10 poll

Some good news for area basketball this week, as two schools rose in the Class 1A rankings, and another jumped into the 3A mix in the latest Associated Press boys basketball polls.
As has been the case for most of this season, the lower classes are where North Iowa's boys squads have thrived, with three teams claiming spots.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Easton Valley, 14-0
2. WACO, 15-0
3. West Fork, 15-1
At 15-1, the Warhawks have been one of the most surprisingly dominant teams in the area. After losing most of the team to graduation this season, West Fork has rolled to a No. 3 state ranking. West Fork is averaging 69 points per game, by far the most in the Top of Iowa East. As a team, they are shooting 49 percent from the floor. It's been a very impressive season so far for a relatively inexperienced team.
4. Lake Mills, 14-1
With a 12-game winning streak, and Dashawn Linnen and Chett Helming leading the charge, the Bulldogs rose two spots to No. 4 in the Class 1A rankings. After a crucial 18-point win on Jan. 21 over Bishop Garrigan, Lake Mills took a 1.5 game lead in the Top of Iowa West standings, and with just two weeks left until the postseason tournaments start, things are looking bright.
5. Montezuma, 11-1
6. Bishop Garrigan, 12-2
After losing to Lake Mills on Jan. 21, Garrigan fell to second place in the conference standings, and dropped four spots in the polls. But with the Winkel brothers, the Golden Bears will always have some exciting moments. Last Friday, Cade and Angelo became the first recorded sibling duo in state history to cross the 1000-point threshold on the same night. With those two leading the way, the Golden Bears are a threat to get back to the dome.
7. Remsen St. Mary's, 11-2
8. Martensdale St. Mary's. 13-1
9. South O'Brien, 11-3
10. Mount Ayr, 12-1
Class 2A
1. West Sioux, 15-0
2. Treynor, 14-1
3. North Linn, 13-0
4. Camanche 11-1
5. Van Meter, 14-0
6. Dyersville Beckman, 12-2
You have free articles remaining.
7. Boyden-Hull, 12-2
8. West Branch, 12-1
9. Aplington-Parkersburg, 10-1
Class 3A
1. Norwalk, 11-2
2. Marion, 12-1
3. Davenport Assumption, 10-2
4. Carroll, 9-1
5. Pella, 11-2
6. Mount Vernon, 11-2
7. MOC-Floyd Valley, 12-2
8. Glenwood, 11-3
9. Winterset, 9-3
10. Clear Lake, 11-2
The Lions snagged a pair of dominant victories last week, and jumped back into the AP poll. After coming so close to a state title last season, the Lions have hopes to finish the job this time around. Crunch-time is coming soon, and a top-10 ranking is a big step toward that goal. This is the boys' area team to watch for the rest of this season.
Class 4A
1. Iowa City West, 9-1
2. Cedar Falls, 9-1
3. Waukee, 10-1
4. Ankeny Centennial, 13-1
5. Dubuque Senior, 10-1
6. North Scott, 12-1
7. Waterloo West, 9-2
8. Council Bluffs Lincoln, 13-1
9. (Tie) Ankeny, 11-2
9.(Tie) Dubuque Hempstead, 10-3