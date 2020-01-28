Clear Lake boys back in the AP Top 10 poll

Some good news for area basketball this week, as two schools rose in the Class 1A rankings, and another jumped into the 3A mix in the latest Associated Press boys basketball polls.

As has been the case for most of this season, the lower classes are where North Iowa's boys squads have thrived, with three teams claiming spots.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Easton Valley, 14-0

2. WACO, 15-0

3. West Fork, 15-1

At 15-1, the Warhawks have been one of the most surprisingly dominant teams in the area. After losing most of the team to graduation this season, West Fork has rolled to a No. 3 state ranking. West Fork is averaging 69 points per game, by far the most in the Top of Iowa East. As a team, they are shooting 49 percent from the floor. It's been a very impressive season so far for a relatively inexperienced team.

4. Lake Mills, 14-1