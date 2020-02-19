Clear Lake beats Forest City to advance to regional finals

In 2019, the 17-5 Clear Lake girls basketball team saw their postseason hopes dashed in the regional finals. Against Roland-Story, Clear Lake fell by one point, 44-43, ending their season in disappointment.

This season, Clear Lake will get a chance to avenge that loss, as the Lions clinched a spot in the regional finals with a 61-39 win over Forest City on Wednesday night.

The Lions got off to a quick start against the Indians. Senior Sara Faber made the first basket, a breakaway layup off of a steal. By the end of the first quarter, Clear Lake led, 12-5. At halftime, the Lions led 30-16, and by the end of the third quarter, the lead had swelled to 23 points.

One of coach Bart Smith's areas of concern heading into the game was how his team would fare against Forest City's bigs, 5-10 sophomore Shae Dillavou, and 5-09 junior Kaylee Miller.

"I found some girls off the bench that were really able to guard them," Smith said. "I thought Kaitlyn Vanderploeg was a nice presence there inside, and she really affected some of those shots from Miller."

Miller still finished the day with 19 points, but it was evident early on that the Indians were going to have trouble containing the Lions' offense. Three players finished in double-digit scoring for Clear Lake.