Clear Lake alum Brita Hand receives coaching honor

Not yet 30 years old, Brita Hand has already accomplished quite a bit on the basketball court.
This past week, Hand, who just finished up her first season as an assistant basketball coach at William Penn University, was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) 30 under 30 coaches list. The list honors coaches age 30 and under who have “exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement,” according to the WBCA’s website.
Hand played three seasons of varsity at Clear Lake High School under coach Kay Bacon, finishing third on the team with 167 points her senior year, as the Lions went 11-11 in 2011.
She then went to Ashford University, where she played for coach Amy Eagan. After graduating, she got her first coaching job as a graduate assistant for Eagan at Truman State.
Before meeting, playing for, and coaching with Eagan, Hand said that she didn’t really think coaching college basketball was a possibility for her.
“I always thought that I would teach PE and be a basketball coach, and coach soccer,” Hand said. “I didn’t really realize that you could coach college basketball as a female. I think a lot of that goes back to the fact that there aren’t a lot of female head coaches in the business any more.
“I got to college, and realized, you don’t have to be at the Division I level to do this. There are multiple levels you can coach at.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hand spent three years at Truman State as an assistant, spent one year at Illinois College, and is now in her first year coaching at William Penn, under head coach Steve Williamson.
“She has a great knowledge of the game of basketball,” Williamson said. “She really studies and understands how the game should be played. A lot of young coaches don’t have that.”
In the future, Hand would like the opportunity to be a Division I college coach. For now though, she is happy where she is, coaching NAIA players in Oskaloosa.
“I enjoy this level,” Hand said. “Coaching these kids, a lot of times they have to work harder because they’re not as athletic as the Division I kids. We try to figure out, ‘What can we do skill-wise to get you that competitive edge?’ There is a lot more thinking that goes into it.”
As someone being recognized as one of the 30 best young coaches in the country, Hand knows that the honor will only make her work harder. While the recognition might go to some young coaches' heads, there is no danger of that for Hand.
“I see it as, I got recognized for working hard, but I’m going to keep working hard and doing what I need to do, because that is what they pay me to do,” Hand said. “That’s my job.”
Like anything done in sports, Hand says that she could not have accomplished her feat alone.
“We tell our kids with the postseason awards, you don’t get those by yourself,” Hand said. “You get those surrounded by great people, who are unselfish in everything they do, to get recognized.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!