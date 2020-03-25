Clear Lake alum Brita Hand receives coaching honor

“I got to college, and realized, you don’t have to be at the Division I level to do this. There are multiple levels you can coach at.”

Hand spent three years at Truman State as an assistant, spent one year at Illinois College, and is now in her first year coaching at William Penn, under head coach Steve Williamson.

“She has a great knowledge of the game of basketball,” Williamson said. “She really studies and understands how the game should be played. A lot of young coaches don’t have that.”

In the future, Hand would like the opportunity to be a Division I college coach. For now though, she is happy where she is, coaching NAIA players in Oskaloosa.

“I enjoy this level,” Hand said. “Coaching these kids, a lot of times they have to work harder because they’re not as athletic as the Division I kids. We try to figure out, ‘What can we do skill-wise to get you that competitive edge?’ There is a lot more thinking that goes into it.”