CIML releases fall sports spectator procedures

This fall, North Iowa sports fans will get the opportunity to watch their favorite teams compete, but things will look a little different than in years past. On the field, athletes will have to sanitize constantly and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In the stands, fans and spectators will have to get used to some new norms as well. On Friday, the CIML released its fall sports regulations for spectators.
All spectators at fall sports events will be required to wear a protective face covering to be admitted to the game or match, and are expected to keep the covering on throughout the event.
Visiting spectators will be limited to a minimum of 160 tickets, based on how many bleacher seats are available on the visiting side of the field. The home school will determine the bleacher capacity on the home side.
This season, CIML student activity tickets will not be honored on the road for students in ninth-12th grade. No visiting cheerleaders will be allowed on the sideline at football games.
Volleyball
Rosters, including players and coaches, will be limited to 18 for varsity, and 14 for the JV levels.
Each player and coach will be given two tickets per player and coach at each level to be used throughout the season. The ticket will allow a person to purchase admission to the event.
Start times and time limits have been established for each level. Ninth grade A and B teams will begin their matches at 4:45 p.m., while sophomore and JV teams will begin at 6 p.m., with each match limited to 45 minutes. Varsity matches will begin at 7:30 p.m., with no time limit.
The host school will communicate the distribution or purchase of each matches admission ticket to the opposing school's activities office.
Girl's swimming
No visiting spectators will be allowed at CIML swim meets. The bleacher space will be reserved for coaches and meet workers.
Cross Country
The host school will determine the roster limits and team competition.
Spectators are required to wear face masks when not able to social distance.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
