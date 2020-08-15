CIML releases fall sports spectator procedures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This fall, North Iowa sports fans will get the opportunity to watch their favorite teams compete, but things will look a little different than in years past. On the field, athletes will have to sanitize constantly and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the stands, fans and spectators will have to get used to some new norms as well. On Friday, the CIML released its fall sports regulations for spectators.

All spectators at fall sports events will be required to wear a protective face covering to be admitted to the game or match, and are expected to keep the covering on throughout the event.

Visiting spectators will be limited to a minimum of 160 tickets, based on how many bleacher seats are available on the visiting side of the field. The home school will determine the bleacher capacity on the home side.

This season, CIML student activity tickets will not be honored on the road for students in ninth-12th grade. No visiting cheerleaders will be allowed on the sideline at football games.

Volleyball

Rosters, including players and coaches, will be limited to 18 for varsity, and 14 for the JV levels.