CIML names All-Conference teams
With Saturday's state finals wrapping up the girls high school basketball season, we now have a clear view of this season, and the stories it told.

On Saturday, the CIML named its All-Conference teams, and several Mason City athletes were recognized. 

Area players are in bold. 

CIML All-Conference teams

Iowa Conference

Anna Deets, Senior, Mason City

Katie Dinnebier, Junior, Waukee

Alex Honnold, Senior, WDM Valley

Grace Larkins, Junior, SE Valley

Grace Plummer, Senior, WDM Valley

Lindsey Kelderman, Junior, Waukee

Peyton Kelderman, Junior, Waukee

Second Team

Tory Bennett, Sophomore, Fort Dodge

Brooklyn Dailey, Freshman, SE Polk

Rylie Kruse, Junior SE Polk

Taryn Reitsma, Junior, Waukee

Meredith Rieker, Sophomore, WDM Valley

Jessica Stuart, Senior, SE Polk

Jada Williams, Sophomore, Mason City

Honorable Mention

Aleaha Pommer, Sophomore, Fort Dodge

Sami Miller, Senior, Mason City

Ali Rood, Senior, Mason City

Jaeda Whitner, Senior, Mason City

Madi Finch, Senior, Marshalltown

Erica Johnson, Senior, Marshalltown

Lily Roberts, Sophomore, Marshalltown

Brooke Woodyard, Sophomore, SE Polk

Hayley Chappell, Junior, WDM Valley

Maggie Hall, Senior, WDM Valley

Metro Conference

First Team

Amaya Davison, Sophomore, Des Moines Roosevelt

Arianna Jackson, Freshman, Des Moines Roosevelt

Trinity Cheatom, Sophomore, Des Moines Roosevelt

Elizabeth Puot, Freshman, Des Moines North

Laphina Campbell, Sophomore, Des Moines North

Alli Bookin-Nosbich, Senior, Ottumwa

Grace Bookin-Nosbich, Senior, Ottumwa

Second Team

Ke'Ayla Madison, Freshman, Des Moines Roosevelt

Rachel Puok, Senior, Des Moines East

Lyric Sellers, Sophomore, Des Moines East

Nya Mach, Sophomore, Des Moines North

Kaylee Bix, Senior, Ottumwa

Kacy Nickerson, Senior, Ottumwa

Daija Bates, Senior, Des Moines Hoover

Honorable Mention

Alea Hoof, Sophomore, Des Moines East

Hannah Oleson, Senior, Des Moines East

Brecklin Williams, Senior, Des Moines East

Adrianna Jarrett, Senior, Des Moines Hoover

Cynthia Renes, Junior, Des Moines Hoover

Amaria Turner, Junior, Des Moines Hoover

Olivia Jones, Sophomore, Des Moines Hoover

Sayli Simms, Des Moines Lincoln

Angelica Galvez, Des Moines Lincoln

Jaida Taylor, Des Moines Lincoln

Marissa Albright, Des Moines Lincoln

Janae Wynter, Des Moines Lincoln

Syana Lo, Senior, Des Moines North

Anna Farlow, Senior, Des Moines North

Karisma Wright, Senior, Des Moines Roosevelt

Katie Nelson, Senior, Ottumwa

Central Conference

First Team

Caitlyn Clark, Senior, Dowling Catholic

Maya McDermott, Senior, Johnston

Kendall Neade, Senior, Johnston

Meg Burns, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Maya Gyamfi, Senior, Urbandale

Caroline Waite, Junior, Ames

Jada Gyamfi, Sophomore, Urbandale

Second Team

Kayla Pitz, Senior, Ankeny

Tegan Lipsey, Senior, Ames

Ashley Iiams, Junior, Ames

Grace Gaber, Senior, Dowling Catholic

Maddie Mock, Senior, Johnston

Taylor Runchey, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Faith Putz, Senior, Urbandale

Honorable Mention

Brooke Spraggins, Ames

Jenna Pitz, Ankeny

Ashley Harrington, Ankeny 

Ellie Maschoff, Ankeny

Calyssa Wright, Ankeny

Jackie Pippet, Ankeny Centennial

Cleao Murray, Ankeny Centennial

Alex Keahna-Harris, Ankeny Centennial

Emma Gipple, Sophomore, Dowling Catholic

Nyajuok Toang, Senior, Dowling Catholic

Ella McVey, Junior, Dowling Catholic

Kinsey Jilek, Junior, Johnston

Anna Gossling, Sophomore, Johnston

Madilyn Lynch, Urbandale

Kelsey Heller, Urbandale

