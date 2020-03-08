CIML names All-Conference girls basketball teams

With Saturday's state finals wrapping up the girls high school basketball season, we now have a clear view of this season, and the stories it told. On Saturday, the CIML named its All-Conference teams, and several Mason City athletes were recognized.
Area players are in bold.
CIML All-Conference teams
Iowa Conference
Anna Deets, Senior, Mason City
Katie Dinnebier, Junior, Waukee
Alex Honnold, Senior, WDM Valley
Grace Larkins, Junior, SE Valley
Grace Plummer, Senior, WDM Valley
Lindsey Kelderman, Junior, Waukee
Peyton Kelderman, Junior, Waukee
Second Team
Tory Bennett, Sophomore, Fort Dodge
Brooklyn Dailey, Freshman, SE Polk
Rylie Kruse, Junior SE Polk
Taryn Reitsma, Junior, Waukee
Meredith Rieker, Sophomore, WDM Valley
Jessica Stuart, Senior, SE Polk
Jada Williams, Sophomore, Mason City
Honorable Mention
Aleaha Pommer, Sophomore, Fort Dodge
Sami Miller, Senior, Mason City
Ali Rood, Senior, Mason City
Jaeda Whitner, Senior, Mason City
Madi Finch, Senior, Marshalltown
Erica Johnson, Senior, Marshalltown
Lily Roberts, Sophomore, Marshalltown
Brooke Woodyard, Sophomore, SE Polk
Hayley Chappell, Junior, WDM Valley
Maggie Hall, Senior, WDM Valley
Metro Conference
First Team
Amaya Davison, Sophomore, Des Moines Roosevelt
Arianna Jackson, Freshman, Des Moines Roosevelt
Trinity Cheatom, Sophomore, Des Moines Roosevelt
Elizabeth Puot, Freshman, Des Moines North
Laphina Campbell, Sophomore, Des Moines North
Alli Bookin-Nosbich, Senior, Ottumwa
Grace Bookin-Nosbich, Senior, Ottumwa
Second Team
Ke'Ayla Madison, Freshman, Des Moines Roosevelt
Rachel Puok, Senior, Des Moines East
Lyric Sellers, Sophomore, Des Moines East
Nya Mach, Sophomore, Des Moines North
Kaylee Bix, Senior, Ottumwa
Kacy Nickerson, Senior, Ottumwa
Daija Bates, Senior, Des Moines Hoover
Honorable Mention
You have free articles remaining.
Alea Hoof, Sophomore, Des Moines East
Hannah Oleson, Senior, Des Moines East
Brecklin Williams, Senior, Des Moines East
Adrianna Jarrett, Senior, Des Moines Hoover
Cynthia Renes, Junior, Des Moines Hoover
Amaria Turner, Junior, Des Moines Hoover
Olivia Jones, Sophomore, Des Moines Hoover
Sayli Simms, Des Moines Lincoln
Angelica Galvez, Des Moines Lincoln
Jaida Taylor, Des Moines Lincoln
Marissa Albright, Des Moines Lincoln
Janae Wynter, Des Moines Lincoln
Syana Lo, Senior, Des Moines North
Anna Farlow, Senior, Des Moines North
Karisma Wright, Senior, Des Moines Roosevelt
Katie Nelson, Senior, Ottumwa
Central Conference
First Team
Caitlyn Clark, Senior, Dowling Catholic
Maya McDermott, Senior, Johnston
Kendall Neade, Senior, Johnston
Meg Burns, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Maya Gyamfi, Senior, Urbandale
Caroline Waite, Junior, Ames
Jada Gyamfi, Sophomore, Urbandale
Second Team
Kayla Pitz, Senior, Ankeny
Tegan Lipsey, Senior, Ames
Ashley Iiams, Junior, Ames
Grace Gaber, Senior, Dowling Catholic
Maddie Mock, Senior, Johnston
Taylor Runchey, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Faith Putz, Senior, Urbandale
Honorable Mention
Brooke Spraggins, Ames
Jenna Pitz, Ankeny
Ashley Harrington, Ankeny
Ellie Maschoff, Ankeny
Calyssa Wright, Ankeny
Jackie Pippet, Ankeny Centennial
Cleao Murray, Ankeny Centennial
Alex Keahna-Harris, Ankeny Centennial
Emma Gipple, Sophomore, Dowling Catholic
Nyajuok Toang, Senior, Dowling Catholic
Ella McVey, Junior, Dowling Catholic
Kinsey Jilek, Junior, Johnston
Anna Gossling, Sophomore, Johnston
Madilyn Lynch, Urbandale
Kelsey Heller, Urbandale