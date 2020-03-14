CIML announces boys' All-Conference teams

Well, we just barely got basketball season in under the wire.
With Bishop Garrigan's championship game loss to Wapsie Valley last Friday, the winter sports season has come to an end. With the entire sports world now at a complete halt due to COVID-19, I'm going to have to get very creative to fill these sports pages for the next month or so.
Late this past week, the CIML released its boys' All-Conference selections, and a few Mason City athletes made the list.
CIML All-Conference teams
Iowa Conference
First team
Jake Auer, Senior, Valley
Tucker DeVries, Junior, Waukee
James Glenn, Junior, SE Polk
Eli Raridon, Sophomore, Valley
Payton Sandfort, Junior, Waukee
Armonniey Thomas, Sophomore, Marshalltown
Ty Walker, Junior, Valley
Second Team
Chase Bartlett, Junior, SE Polk
Wyatt Heston, Senior, Waukee
Tysen Kershaw, Senior, Fort Dodge
Avery Mellman, Senior, Mason City
Pryce Sandfort, Freshman, Waukee
Jeffrey Skogen, Senior, Mason City
Malichai Williams, Senior, SE Polk
Honorable Mention
Fort Dodge: Dayson Clayton
Mason City: Carter Thomas, Corey Miner, Austin Richardson
Marshalltown: Drake Kapayou
SE Polk: Dominic Caggiano, Tate Goodman
Waukee: Lincoln Swanson
WDM Valley: Drew Jirak, Grant Rieker
Central Conference
First Team
Cody McCullogh, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Jaron Crews, Junior, Ankeny Centennial
Micah Johnson, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Matt Stilwill, Senior, Dowling Catholic
Ryan Riggs, Junior, Dowling Catholic
Braxton Bayless, Senior, Ankeny
Max Roquet, Junior, Johnston
Second Team
Keyshaun Brooks, Junior, Ames
Drew Daniel, Senior, Dowling Catholic
Jaxon Smith, Senior, Ankeny
Cal Watson, Senior, Urbandale
Trey Lewis, Sophomore, Johnston
Reid Grant, Junior, Johnston
Preston Kelling, Senior, Ankney Centennial
Honorable Mention
Ames: Corey Phillips, Cooper Downs, Jamison DeLisi, Jonah Strawhecker
Ankeny: Jordan Kumm, Ryan Crandall, Nolan Otten
Ankeny Centennial: Colin McAleer
Dowling Catholic: Michael Keough, Omaha Biliew
Johnston: Garrett Miller, Johnny Leth
Urbandale: Drew Dykstra, Grant DeKruyf, Dylan Sams, Dillon Kuehl
Metro Conference
First Team
Ben Badger, Senior, Des Moines Lincoln
Malik Allen, Junior, Des Moines North
Diondre Taylor, Junior, Des Moines North
Trae Swartz, Junior, Ottumwa
Chase Henderson, Freshman, Des Moines Hoover
Nate Feller, Senior, Des Moines Lincoln
Rome Hellems, Senior, Des Moines Roosevelt
Second Team
Joe Hammer, Junior, Ottumwa
Elijah Vos, Freshman, Des Moines Hoover
Kam Young, Senior, Des Moines Lincoln
Deavin Hilsin, Junior, Des Moines North
Willie Taylor, Senior, Des Moines North
Gatlin Menninga, Junior, Ottumwa
Jakari Bradley, Junior, Des Moines Roosevelt
Honorable Mention
DM East: Derrick Troncoso, James Jefferson
DM Hoover: Jaden Loveless
DM Lincoln: Andrew Klein, Kamron Francis
DM North: Jack McGlothlen
DM Roosevelt: Jamison Patton, Myles Burkhall, Zerrick Gurley
Ottumwa: Kie Glosser, Adam Greiner