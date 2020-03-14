You are the owner of this article.
CIML announces boys' All-Conference teams
CIML announces boys' All-Conference teams

Well, we just barely got basketball season in under the wire.

With Bishop Garrigan's championship game loss to Wapsie Valley last Friday, the winter sports season has come to an end. With  the entire sports world now at a complete halt due to COVID-19, I'm going to have to get very creative to fill these sports pages for the next month or so.

Late this past week, the CIML released its boys' All-Conference selections, and a few Mason City athletes made the list. 

CIML All-Conference teams

Iowa Conference

First team

Jake Auer, Senior, Valley

Tucker DeVries, Junior, Waukee

James Glenn, Junior, SE Polk

Eli Raridon, Sophomore, Valley

Payton Sandfort, Junior, Waukee

Armonniey Thomas, Sophomore, Marshalltown

Ty Walker, Junior, Valley

Second Team

Chase Bartlett, Junior, SE Polk

Wyatt Heston, Senior, Waukee

Tysen Kershaw, Senior, Fort Dodge

Avery Mellman, Senior, Mason City

Pryce Sandfort, Freshman, Waukee

Jeffrey Skogen, Senior, Mason City

Malichai Williams, Senior, SE Polk

Honorable Mention

Fort Dodge: Dayson Clayton

Mason City: Carter Thomas, Corey Miner, Austin Richardson

Marshalltown: Drake Kapayou

SE Polk: Dominic Caggiano, Tate Goodman

Waukee: Lincoln Swanson

WDM Valley: Drew Jirak, Grant Rieker

Central Conference

First Team

Cody McCullogh, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Jaron Crews, Junior, Ankeny Centennial

Micah Johnson, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Matt Stilwill, Senior, Dowling Catholic

Ryan Riggs, Junior, Dowling Catholic

Braxton Bayless, Senior, Ankeny

Max Roquet, Junior, Johnston

Second Team

Keyshaun Brooks, Junior, Ames

Drew Daniel, Senior, Dowling Catholic

Jaxon Smith, Senior, Ankeny

Cal Watson, Senior, Urbandale

Trey Lewis, Sophomore, Johnston

Reid Grant, Junior, Johnston

Preston Kelling, Senior, Ankney Centennial

Honorable Mention

Ames: Corey Phillips, Cooper Downs, Jamison DeLisi, Jonah Strawhecker

Ankeny: Jordan Kumm, Ryan Crandall, Nolan Otten

Ankeny Centennial: Colin McAleer

Dowling Catholic: Michael Keough, Omaha Biliew

Johnston: Garrett Miller, Johnny Leth

Urbandale: Drew Dykstra, Grant DeKruyf, Dylan Sams, Dillon Kuehl

Metro Conference

First Team

Ben Badger, Senior, Des Moines Lincoln

Malik Allen, Junior, Des Moines North

Diondre Taylor, Junior, Des Moines North

Trae Swartz, Junior, Ottumwa

Chase Henderson, Freshman, Des Moines Hoover

Nate Feller, Senior, Des Moines Lincoln

Rome Hellems, Senior, Des Moines Roosevelt

Second Team

Joe Hammer, Junior, Ottumwa

Elijah Vos, Freshman, Des Moines Hoover

Kam Young, Senior, Des Moines Lincoln

Deavin Hilsin, Junior, Des Moines North

Willie Taylor, Senior, Des Moines North

Gatlin Menninga, Junior, Ottumwa

Jakari Bradley, Junior, Des Moines Roosevelt

Honorable Mention

DM East: Derrick Troncoso, James Jefferson

DM Hoover: Jaden Loveless

DM Lincoln: Andrew Klein, Kamron Francis

DM North: Jack McGlothlen

DM Roosevelt: Jamison Patton, Myles Burkhall, Zerrick Gurley

Ottumwa: Kie Glosser, Adam Greiner

