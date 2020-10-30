Charles City's Connell finishes fourth at state meet

FORT DODGE – Kiki Connell was among a limited group of competitors with the strength to stay on her feet after crossing the finish line at the Class 3A state cross country meet on Friday.
The Charles City senior capped her illustrious career in a fourth-place time of 18:54.1 at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Golf Course. She quickly congratulated her good friend, Emma Hoins, a fifth-place finisher from Waverly-Shell Rock, followed by Rebecca Anderson, a sixth-place finisher from Decorah.
Connell then stuck around as bodies piled up on the ground, lending a helping hand to her fellow competitors, strangers from all corners of the state bonded by this 5 kilometer test of endurance.
“We’re all running the same distance, we’re all doing the same race,” Connell said, after capping her cross country career with three top 10 individual state finishes. “It hurts equally as bad for all of us. Checking in on everyone, I would want someone to do it for me, so absolutely I would do it for everyone else.”
Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Lydia Maas was the only other area runner to finish in the Top 10 on Friday. The freshman took eighth overall with a time of 19.14.1.
Connell, a four-sport athlete for the Comets, says the running community is unique in the way competitors cheer for each other and motivate each other.
“Everyone knows that it’s a hard sport and us just being able to cross the finish line no matter what time you get, it’s impressive,” Connell said. “I always love seeing everyone and cheering everyone on because sometimes they don’t get that recognition.”
Connell entered state on a high note after posting a personal-record time by over a half-minute in 17:57 at the Clear Lake state qualifying meet.
Realizing she’s never felt like she’s gotten herself into the correct position early during three previous state races, the Comet senior was aggressive Friday from the moment the starter’s pistol fired into the air.
Connell kept eventual champion Shewayne Johnson (17:55) and runner-up Paityn Noe (18:01) of Ballard in her sight at the mile mark, and held off any other challengers after Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen passed her midway through the race.
“I might not have gotten the place that I wanted, but I gave it everything I had,” Connell said. “I was really proud of what I did.”
Trent Smith, a former Charles City runner and two-time All-American at NIACC who passed away in a car accident four years ago, had a quote that has stuck with Connell, “Pain is temporary, but regrets are forever.”
“I have no regrets,” Connell said. “That’s kind of a mantra I live by. I really wanted to come out here and leave it all out here, no matter how I finished. I’m really happy with it.”
On the boys side, Clear Lake senior Justin Wright finished 29th with a time of 17:05.1, which was nearly a minute and a half behind first-place finisher Nate Mueller (15:28.7) from ADM.
