Charles City's Connell finishes fourth at state meet

“Everyone knows that it’s a hard sport and us just being able to cross the finish line no matter what time you get, it’s impressive,” Connell said. “I always love seeing everyone and cheering everyone on because sometimes they don’t get that recognition.”

Connell entered state on a high note after posting a personal-record time by over a half-minute in 17:57 at the Clear Lake state qualifying meet.

Realizing she’s never felt like she’s gotten herself into the correct position early during three previous state races, the Comet senior was aggressive Friday from the moment the starter’s pistol fired into the air.

Connell kept eventual champion Shewayne Johnson (17:55) and runner-up Paityn Noe (18:01) of Ballard in her sight at the mile mark, and held off any other challengers after Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen passed her midway through the race.

“I might not have gotten the place that I wanted, but I gave it everything I had,” Connell said. “I was really proud of what I did.”

Trent Smith, a former Charles City runner and two-time All-American at NIACC who passed away in a car accident four years ago, had a quote that has stuck with Connell, “Pain is temporary, but regrets are forever.”