Charles City's Bradley Andrews taking his basketball talents to NIACC

A few months ago, Charles City senior Bradley Andrews didn’t plan to play college basketball. Despite his 6-foot-6 frame, and a senior season in which he led the Comets in scoring, rebounds and blocks, he seemed willing to put basketball behind him.

Andrews’ plan was to attend Iowa State University and major in Kinesiology, and maybe try out for the Cyclones as a walk-on.

Since that time, Andrews has had a change of heart. He will now be playing basketball at NIACC, with the goal of eventually transferring to a NCAA Division I School.

"My ultimate goal is to play Division I basketball," Andrews said. "I see that (attending NIACC) as a way to develop me and build me up as a player and student, and try to go onto the next level."

Andrews broke out in a big way last season for Charles City. After spending the past several seasons as a complimentary piece to Jackson Molstead, Andrews led the Comets this past season with 351 points, 188 rebounds and 42 blocks, while finishing third with 39 assists.

Charles City head coach Ben Klapperich raves about Andrews’ basketball smarts, and calls him one of the most “unselfish” players he has ever coached.