Charles City volleyball earns sweep at Mason City Triangular

On a night filled with exciting volleyball, Charles City proved its worth.

The Comets came out on top in a triangular match at Mason City High School on Thursday night, beating both Mason City and Clear Lake by scores of two sets to one.

The Comets got off to a pair of slow starts in both matches, before staging consecutive comeback victories.

They dropped the first set of game one to Mason City, 25-20, but after that initial defeat, took control of the match. Charles City won the second set over the Mohawks, 25-15, and dominated in set three by scoring the final six points of the set to win 15-4, and clinch a victory.

In the second game of the day, the Comets took on Clear Lake, and dropped the first set, 25-15. But again, the Comets recovered to win sets two and three, by respective scores of 25-13 and 15-7.

“It’s kind of what we’ve been doing here lately,” Charles City co-head coach Sue Hoefer said of the Comets’ slow starts to matches. “We don’t know why, it’s not our plan. They’re a good team and they can come back and win. We tell them that. Good teams can come back.”