Charles City makes Williams full-time wrestling coach

After spending this past season as the interim wrestling coach at Charles City High School, Dave Williams now has the full-time job.

Again.

Williams, who has coached high school wrestling for the past 30 years, was hired as the Comets' new full-time head coach, returning to the head job for the program that he led from 1996-2014. Williams has been employed as a math teacher at Charles City High School since 1995.

In Williams' first stint, the Comets qualified for the state-dual championship five times.

"There is immense pride in this community and Iowa for wrestling, and when we all work together, we can accomplish some amazing feats," Williams said in a release. "This is one of our goals – to get everybody to work together to build the program. I’m thrilled to continue in the head wrestling program and build upon the foundation we established this year.”

Prior to his time at Charles City, Williams was a wrestling coach at Fort Madison, and Lewis Central High, along with a decade as the coach at Team Iowa Greco with Iowa/USA Wrestling.

Four Charles City wrestlers qualified for the state tournament this past season.