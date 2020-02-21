Charles City hires new volleyball coach

The Charles City volleyball team has found its new leader.

On Friday, the school announced in a press release that it had hired Charles City school counselor Hailey Brown as the new head volleyball coach.

Brown has coached volleyball since 2012. She led club teams in Starmont, and Tomah, Wisconsin. Brown coached at both Tomah Middle School, and Tomah High School, in addition to work with fifth through 12th grade volleyball camps.

“We are thrilled to tap the wealth of volleyball experience that is right here in Charles City,” Charles City Activities Director Todd Forsyth said. “The direction Hailey will take the volleyball program is exciting. I believe that we are going to be a leader in the conference under Hailey’s direction.”

Charles City volleyball finished the 2019 season with a 19-26 record.

