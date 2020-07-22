Charles City considering leaving Northeast Iowa Conference

"We are eager to see a clear action plan on the part of the involved school district to accept responsibility and ensure students can be kept safe from bigoted and inappropriate behaviors," the statement said.

In a summary of the efforts Charles City is taking in response to the incident, the district said that it is evaluating whether it will remain in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

A school district task force of coaches, students, parents, alumni and district leadership will evaluate the school's membership with the NEIC, and if the task force decides that the district is in an "unhealthy partnership," Charles City will pursue a new conference.

The district outlined its expectations that the involved school district develop "clear, measurable action steps to resolve racism and sportsmanship issues."

Charles City also requested a one-year, penalty free moratorium for Charles City refusing to play Waverly-Shell Rock in the 2020-2021 school year. Furthermore, the district requested that any postseason play between the two schools occur at a neutral site.