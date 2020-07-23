Charles City considering leaving Northeast Iowa Conference after Waverly-Shell Rock's response to racism allegations

According to Charles City's statement, the district's leadership met with the executive director of the IHSAA and the IGHSAU to discuss how the incident will lead to changes. Some proposed ideas include active bystander training, increased education for all fans, postseason accountability for poor sportsmanship, and obligations to address fan behavior.

Earlier this week, the New Hampton School Board discussed options for conference changes, including removing Waverly-Shell Rock from the conference. Since there is no way under the conference constitution to remove a school from the conference, the board instructed Superintendent Jay Jurrens to pursue new conference options.

"I don't think that them leaving the conference is the answer, because that is not going to fix the problem," Cunnings said. "Us (Charles City) leaving the conference, it'll help minimize it for out students, but that is still not going to fix the problem. I want to fix it, I don't want to just put a band-aid over it. What can we do that is solid to ensure that everyone is treated equally, no matter what? That is what I would like to see."

The conference has named a "sportsmanship champion" since 2008, and Waverly-Shell Rock has finished last in the sportsmanship standings every year.