Chad Sundermeyer prepares to hike Appalachian Trail

For Sundermeyer, the trip is a unique opportunity. He works as a forklift operator and truck loader at the GSI warehouse, along with his work bartending at the VFW, and hosting trivia every week at local breweries.

“It’s all stuff where I’m not missing out on things,” Sundermeyer said. “They’ll miss out on having me here, but I have the freedom to be able to do that. I have everything to come back to, if I do come back here. Who knows what’ll happen on the trail, and what kind of opportunities present themselves?”

At 43 years old, with no wife, no kids, and no mortgage payment, Sundermeyer has the freedom to be able to hike the trail, something that he knows not everyone has. Whenever he tells people of his plans, he says that they are supportive, but also somewhat jealous.

“I have the freedom to do it, and it’s something I can say I accomplished,” Sundermeyer said. “I don’t feel like I have a lot of accomplishments in my life. I never graduated college. I took some classes, but since I have no kids, it’s not like I have milestones anymore.”