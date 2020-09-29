Central Springs volleyball beats Newman Catholic to extend winning streak

"I think it's less of me and more about us and just working together," Hanft said.

The Panthers won the first set against the Knights, 25-20. The scores of the next two sets were 25-16 and 25-20, respectively. Senior Paige McEachran stepped up and had 14 assists and seven kills to help out the squad.

Pruin says she had plenty of confidence in McEachran, Hanft and Coleman to lead the team, but the streak is not necessarily a focal point going forward.

"I haven't talked to the girls about the streak because our mindset is one game at a time," Pruin said. "But it is in the back of my head that we're on that winning streak."

Pruin says volleyball can be a game of momentum. Right now, the momentum has been on the side of the Panthers. But that doesn't mean there aren't improvements to be made.

"We've just got to make sure that we are taking care of the ball that's on our side," Pruin said. "Sometimes we wait for the other team to make mistakes, so we've got to make sure we stay dominant on our side and control what we can control."

For Newman Catholic, the Knights have had an up and down season. After starting 2-4, the team went on an eight-game stretch that saw seven wins on the schedule.