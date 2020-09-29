Central Springs volleyball beats Newman Catholic to extend winning streak

It wasn't a team meeting, an inspirational or motivational speech from coach, or a change in philosophies for the Central Springs volleyball team.
But somehow, with a three-set win over Newman Catholic on Tuesday night, the Panthers have managed to win eight straight games after starting the season 2-4.
When asked about a potential season-changing speech or moment, head coach Maggie Pruin laughed.
"I wish I could say there was, but no," Pruin said. "The seniors that we have, they've been playing for quite a while and so their experience is kind of helping the younger girls develop. A lot of leadership on the floor is really nice."
Since the first six matches of the season, the Panthers have won 20 sets and lost only two during the eight-match win streak. The squad is a veteran group, made up of five seniors who see the bulk of playing time.
Those seniors have taken it upon themselves to lead during the past few weeks.
"I think us seniors do a really good job," senior Ellie Coleman said. "We have almost five or six seniors on the floor at a time. We work really well together and we've always played together. All of us as a whole are trying to lead."
Coleman has led as the top hitter for the Panthers. She had 13 kills against the Knights and has posted 112 kills throughout the season. Senior Kylie Hanft has 167 assists and had 16 of them on Tuesday night. Hanft has a theory for why her team has played so well lately.
"I think it's less of me and more about us and just working together," Hanft said.
The Panthers won the first set against the Knights, 25-20. The scores of the next two sets were 25-16 and 25-20, respectively. Senior Paige McEachran stepped up and had 14 assists and seven kills to help out the squad.
Pruin says she had plenty of confidence in McEachran, Hanft and Coleman to lead the team, but the streak is not necessarily a focal point going forward.
"I haven't talked to the girls about the streak because our mindset is one game at a time," Pruin said. "But it is in the back of my head that we're on that winning streak."
Pruin says volleyball can be a game of momentum. Right now, the momentum has been on the side of the Panthers. But that doesn't mean there aren't improvements to be made.
"We've just got to make sure that we are taking care of the ball that's on our side," Pruin said. "Sometimes we wait for the other team to make mistakes, so we've got to make sure we stay dominant on our side and control what we can control."
For Newman Catholic, the Knights have had an up and down season. After starting 2-4, the team went on an eight-game stretch that saw seven wins on the schedule.
Since the time when the Knights record sat at 9-5, the squad has lost its last five matches. Although it doesn't necessarily reflect in the record book, head coach Kristen Breckenridge says the improvement her team has made is evident.
"I think we're finally getting into a groove of just not doing the basic stuff, but moving our game to an advanced level," Breckenridge said. "Showing different skillsets that we weren't showing at the beginning of the season."
The Knights have also played some tough opponents in the past five matches, including ranked teams and perennial conference champions.
"The girls' attitudes, no matter who we play, it doesn't matter what level they're at or what their record is, they're going into it every night wanting that win," Breckenridge said.
The Panthers are now 10-4 and the Knights fall to 9-10.
