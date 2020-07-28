Central Springs victim of walk-off in loss to Northeast in state softball quarterfinals

Maybe next year.
The Central Springs softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday afternoon as the No. 5-seeded Panthers lost to No. 4 seed Northeast, 5-4, in the quarterfinals of the Iowa state softball tournament.
The Rebels won in walk-off fashion as freshman Paige Holst scored the winning run on an RBI single from junior Neveah Hildrebrandt. For the Panthers, it was the second straight season that the team was eliminated in the first round of the state tournament.
“It was a good battle all the way to the end,” Nelson said. “We left some runners on in a couple innings and had a couple errors, but otherwise they played great to the end. I’m not disappointed at all in my players. (Northeast) is a good team, and they got hits when they needed them. That is how they won it.”
The game was a roller-coaster contest, with plenty of emotional peaks for both teams.
The Rebels got out to a quick 2-0 advantage in the first inning, thanks to a leadoff home run from Hildebrandt and an RBI base hit from senior Makenna McDonald.
Northeast's lead was short-lived, however. In the top of the second, Panthers' sophomore Kaylea Fessler tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI double. In the third inning, junior Abigayle Angell gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead with a two-run homer off of Rebels eighth-grader Madison Kluever.
But the lead didn’t last long, as Northeast freshman Paige Holst led off the inning with a lead off walk, and later scored on a groundout to the pitcher to bring the Rebels within one run.
In the bottom of the fourth, senior Audrey Morris tied the game at 4-4 with a leadoff home run off of Panthers pitcher Cooper Klaahsen. The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh inning when Kluever got to second base on a one-out double.
On the next play, Holst hit a single to center field, and advanced to third on a throwing error to the plate from Panthers’ center fielder Kaylea Fessler. On the play though, Kluever was cut down at the plate.
Hildebrandt then hit a single to left field to score Holst and send the Rebels to the state tournament semifinals.
When a team loses in the playoffs to end the season, typically there are tears shed and hugs shared among the players, as they come to terms with the fact that their championship hopes have ended. For the Panthers though, there wasn’t much in the way of sadness, just frustration that the team will have to wait another year for a shot at its first state title. This particular team will live to play another day.
With no seniors on this year's team, Central Springs will return every player on its roster to the 2021 squad.
“There was some tears of madness, knowing that we should have had it,” Nelson said. “I also tell them, if you get beat, get beat by a hit and not an error. It happened, but it still hurts. There were tears, and they’re gritty and ready to get back at it.”
This season, the Panthers relied on a pair of pitchers in Fessler and Klaahsen that combined for a 2.60 ERA, a .199 opponent batting average, and 150 total strikeouts. Against the Rebels on Tuesday, Klaahsen pitched the full 6 2/3 innings while allowing eight hits and five runs.
At the plate, the team hit .356 as a team and were led on offense by sophomore catcher Madisyn Kelley, who finished the COVID-19 shortened season with eight homers and 26 RBI. Kelley had two hits and two walks against the Rebels.
Going into next season, Nelson is excited to see what her team can accomplish with a year of state tournament experience under its belt.
“I think there are going to be some exciting things going,” Nelson said. “This group is going to step it up and do everything in their power to step it up and make us even better than we have been in the last couple of years. They’re going to do whatever they can, whether it be travel ball or extra reps. They’re not going to quit. This doesn’t define them.”
Northeast will face No. 1 seed North Linn at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for a spot in Friday’s state title game. The Rebels are making the program's first state tournament appearance, while North Linn has won 30 consecutive games.
Central Springs ends its season with a 17-4 overall record.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
