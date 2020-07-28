Central Springs victim of walk-off in loss to Northeast in state softball quarterfinals

“There was some tears of madness, knowing that we should have had it,” Nelson said. “I also tell them, if you get beat, get beat by a hit and not an error. It happened, but it still hurts. There were tears, and they’re gritty and ready to get back at it.”

This season, the Panthers relied on a pair of pitchers in Fessler and Klaahsen that combined for a 2.60 ERA, a .199 opponent batting average, and 150 total strikeouts. Against the Rebels on Tuesday, Klaahsen pitched the full 6 2/3 innings while allowing eight hits and five runs.

At the plate, the team hit .356 as a team and were led on offense by sophomore catcher Madisyn Kelley, who finished the COVID-19 shortened season with eight homers and 26 RBI. Kelley had two hits and two walks against the Rebels.

Going into next season, Nelson is excited to see what her team can accomplish with a year of state tournament experience under its belt.