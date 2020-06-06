Central Springs softball ready for "new normal"

According to Nelson, her team is not particularly nervous for the upcoming season, because they are taking the new health and safety precautions so seriously.

“I told them ‘We don't want to be that team that something happens to, or a bunch of us get it and now the season is over for everybody,” Nelson said. “We want to be the team that is mad because somebody else didn’t do it. We don’t want anybody to get sick, so now it's the new normal. I’m not scared or worried because I think we’re doing pretty well with the precautions.”

There will be several challenges that Iowa's softball players will have to deal with this year. The season will be about half its usual length, and the playoffs begin just three and a half weeks after the start of the regular season. At this point, the players are happy that they get to play softball at all, and are grateful to have two weeks of practice with the full squad before the season begins.

"With these two weeks, usually we have school now too," junior Kylie Hanft said. "It’s kind of nice to be able to focus on just this. We do have to approach it differently in that we have to work harder. Our season is cut short, and we don’t have a lot of time to warm up."