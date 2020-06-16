Central Springs pitching pair helps lead Panthers to second straight win

Emma Fogarty tied the game for the Golden Bears with a lead-off home run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Panthers took the lead for good in the bottom half when Fessler drove in a pair of runs with a single up the middle. The Panthers finished the day with four hits and six walks.

“She had some nice pitches,” Nelson said of Miller. “She and kept our big hitters off tonight. We just had to time her, and once we timed her, we put a couple together.”

The Panthers will get right back to action on Wednesday night, with a home game against Osage. With Klaahsen and Fessler both dealing so far, Nelson's plan is try to keep both pitchers fresh by not relying too much on one or the other. So far, Nelson has been impressed by their calm demeanor. Through their first two games, Klaahsen and Fessler have done well as they attempt to fill the shoes of a program legend.

"Cooper and Kaylea, I like both of these girls," Nelson said. "They don’t get panicked, and they know they’ve got some defense behind them. I tell them, when we’re home, you get that last at-bat, so don’t ever put the panic on. You just play until that final out. (Tonight) was a great game all the way around."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

