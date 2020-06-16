Central Springs pitching pair helps lead Panthers to second straight win

So far, so good.
Coming into the 2020 season, Central Springs head softball coach Belinda Nelson knew that she would have the pieces to make another state tournament run, as the vast majority of her starters returned from a season ago. The only question was whether the team’s young pitchers would be able to shoulder the load.
Through two games, the Panthers’ lefty/righty combination of sophomore Kaylea Fessler and freshman Cooper Klaahsen has done pretty well. On Tuesday night, the pair held 2019 state qualifier Bishop Garrigan to just two runs on five hits, as the Panthers won their home opener by a 3-2 score.
Last season, Central Springs clinched its fifth straight state tournament berth behind the powerful right arm of senior Hannah Ausenhus, who pitched 202 of the team’s 210 total innings, struck out 249 batters, and finished with an opponent batting average of just .178.
This season, the Panthers is relying on Fessler and Klaahsen to eat up the vast majority of the innings, after the two combined to pitch just eight innings in 2019. While no one is expecting them to perform at the level of Ausenhus, who now pitches at Coe College, head coach Belinda Nelson is excited to see the two pitch at the varsity level. With Klaahsen a righty and Fessler a lefty, it can be hard for opposing teams to adjust a mid-game pitching change.
“They each have a different pitch that is strong for them,” Nelson said. “When we make the switch like that, obviously with Kaylea being a lefty, it throws you off. Their go-to pitch is different, and that also throws a person off. It’s hard to time.”
The difference between Fessler and Klaahsen goes beyond their throwing arms. When opposing teams like Bishop Garrigan start to get comfortable against Klaahsen, who throws a curveball and a changeup, Nelson can bring in Fessler, who throws an eye-level rise ball that seems to give opposing hitters fits.
On Monday against St. Ansgar, Fessler pitched two innings of relief, and surrendered no hits, while striking out three. Against Garrigan on Tuesday, Fessler pitched three innings of relief, and struck out four batters over her final two frames.
“It took me at least five years to get it down,” Fessler said about her rise-ball. “I keep my head back, and throw it at a different angle. It’s all about the spin. They just don’t realize it’s coming. They’re not really used to someone else coming in and throwing a different pitch.”
In the first 2020 game on their home field, the Panthers went up against Golden Bears’ ace Amanda Miler. Miller held the Panthers scoreless through the first two innings, but Abby Pate drove in the first run of the ballgame for Central Springs with an RBI single in the third inning.
Emma Fogarty tied the game for the Golden Bears with a lead-off home run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Panthers took the lead for good in the bottom half when Fessler drove in a pair of runs with a single up the middle. The Panthers finished the day with four hits and six walks.
“She had some nice pitches,” Nelson said of Miller. “She and kept our big hitters off tonight. We just had to time her, and once we timed her, we put a couple together.”
The Panthers will get right back to action on Wednesday night, with a home game against Osage. With Klaahsen and Fessler both dealing so far, Nelson's plan is try to keep both pitchers fresh by not relying too much on one or the other. So far, Nelson has been impressed by their calm demeanor. Through their first two games, Klaahsen and Fessler have done well as they attempt to fill the shoes of a program legend.
"Cooper and Kaylea, I like both of these girls," Nelson said. "They don’t get panicked, and they know they’ve got some defense behind them. I tell them, when we’re home, you get that last at-bat, so don’t ever put the panic on. You just play until that final out. (Tonight) was a great game all the way around."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
