Central Springs' McDonough twins have championship aspirations

“I think it’s in their blood, running a lot,” Pettengill said. “I think cross country supports that wrestling tenacity of grinding it away. The success that you get in cross country, and running sports, is what you put into it. If you grind into it, you’ll see success for sure."

Pettengill loves the dynamic between his two standouts. They provide plenty of leadership, just through their speed and their relationship.

“What is so great about them is their positive influence to the team,” Pettengill said. “They push each other as twins, and the team gets to see their camaraderie as brothers. Having that duo, and family helps with the leadership, because if one is struggling, the other one steps up, and vice versa.”

Not only does their competitive fire push each other, seeing their teammates run at an elite level is valuable for the rest of the Panther's runners.

The McDonough brothers give the rest of the team a class in how to win, and how to carry themselves as people.

"They help encourage the other boys team to step up to where they need to be," Pettengill said. "I wouldn't have it any other way. It’s great to see their camaraderie as brothers as well as teammates too. They’re not prideful in regards to showing off what they do. They let the race do its talking."

