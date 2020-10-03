Central Springs' McDonough twins have championship aspirations

Cross country can be a strange sport for the unaccustomed.
You have to be able to slow down, but also be fast. Pace yourself, while also being able to speed up at the end of five kilometers. Run your own race, but make sure you beat the guy next to you.
For Clayton and Bryce McDonough of Central Springs, the tough and strange sport of cross country is just another place they have learned to thrive.
Both of the McDonough twins are wrestling standouts for the Panthers. Clayton finished runner-up at the state wrestling meet in the 113-pound division, while Bryce lost in the state quarterfinals at 120.
The twins have also turned into elite athletes on the cross country course, and are currently the Panthers’ two fastest runners.
According to Panthers’ head cross country coach Michael Pettengill, the pair brought a fighting, wrestling-style mindset to the course when they first joined the program, something he had to rein back.
“In the first mile, when they first started running cross country in high school, they shot out of the gate, and out of the box pretty quickly,” Pettengill said. “I told them 'this is long distance running.' It’s a little bit more self control fast, not guns out blazing. I had to kind of reel them back a little bit, just to tell them that we want that fire at the last mile. To sustain it, and finish it hard the last 800 meters or so.”
While Clayton is slightly more accomplished on the mat, Bryce has proved to be the faster runner between the two, and qualified last season for the state meet.
On Thursday, Bryce took first place at the Bulldog Invitational in Hampton, finishing with a time of 17:27.75. Clayton wasn’t too far behind, finishing fourth overall at 18:13.08.
The twins have had a competitive fire and a desire to beat each other that stretches all the way back to early childhood, but they never root against the other, no matter what. Sometimes though, competition can get the best of them and that is when the fire comes out.
“Every once in a while our heads will butt, but usually, we’re pretty tight,” Clayton said. “It’s mainly about who is better at something. Sports, school, it doesn’t matter.”
For the twins, cross country started out as a way to stay in shape for their greatest love, wrestling. Bryce began running cross country in seventh grade, while Clayton started as an eighth grader, after playing football the year prior.
By their own admission, neither was the greatest runner when they started out, but after a year or two of practice, Bryce and Clayton both started to thrive in cross country.
“I wasn’t the best eighth grade year,” Clayton said. “I couldn’t really breathe. I used to walk quite a bit on the courses, but now I’m running, and I think I’m doing pretty good. We both started feeling the same love that we have towards wrestling, for cross country.”
For Bryce, the success keeps coming on the course. Last week, he finished second overall at the Panthers' home meet, with a time of 17:16.8, while Clayton came in third at 17:54.6. Thursday night’s victory came with an average mile of 5:37.2, and his finishing time was 31 seconds ahead of second-place Kris Hammitt of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
“He’s matured well enough to understand that this race is three one miles, and a 200 sprint,” Pettengill said. “I think he is developing very well, and understands that after last year, being at the state meet, that he needs to run his race, and not run someone else’s race.”
The McDonoughs both have championship aspirations in everything they do. After coming so close last year to a state title, Clayton will go into winter sports with plenty of motivation. Second place is never the plan.
“I would like to go there and win it,” Clayton said. “I came so close last year, and I just felt it a little bit. I really just want the win.”
According to Pettengill, cross country and wrestling are similar in that success depends entirely on the work that athletes put into them. A grinding and tenacious mindset is needed. Small bits of day-by-day progress boost runners and wrestlers alike, and both are dependent on staying in peak physical condition.
“I think it’s in their blood, running a lot,” Pettengill said. “I think cross country supports that wrestling tenacity of grinding it away. The success that you get in cross country, and running sports, is what you put into it. If you grind into it, you’ll see success for sure."
Pettengill loves the dynamic between his two standouts. They provide plenty of leadership, just through their speed and their relationship.
“What is so great about them is their positive influence to the team,” Pettengill said. “They push each other as twins, and the team gets to see their camaraderie as brothers. Having that duo, and family helps with the leadership, because if one is struggling, the other one steps up, and vice versa.”
Not only does their competitive fire push each other, seeing their teammates run at an elite level is valuable for the rest of the Panther's runners.
The McDonough brothers give the rest of the team a class in how to win, and how to carry themselves as people.
"They help encourage the other boys team to step up to where they need to be," Pettengill said. "I wouldn't have it any other way. It’s great to see their camaraderie as brothers as well as teammates too. They’re not prideful in regards to showing off what they do. They let the race do its talking."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
