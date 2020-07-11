Central Springs baseball advances with upset win over Lake Mills

That was all the offense the Panthers would get in the game, as Lake Mills' ace Casey Hanson came in and shut them down, at one point striking out seven consecutive batters. But those four runs were all the Panthers would need.

In the fifth inning, Lake Mills’ junior Caleb Bacon got the Bulldogs on the board, scoring from second base on a throwing error by Berding. The team couldn’t do much more against Panthers’ junior pitcher Josh Stepleton, as Stepleton went four innings, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs scored their second and final run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Junior Carson Eaton led off the inning with a double off of Panthers’ reliever Drew Kelley. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases with nobody out after Kelley hit shortstop Brady Hanson and walked Casey Hanson. Eaton scored from third on a sacrifice fly from Bacon to bring the Bulldogs to within two. But Kelley retired the next two hitters to seal the win and send the Panthers to the second round of the district tournament.