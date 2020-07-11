Central Springs baseball advances with upset win over Lake Mills

After a series of passing thunderstorms delayed Saturday night’s game by nearly three hours, the Central Springs baseball team wasn't going to waste any more time.
The Panthers struck early against Top of Iowa West Conference champion Lake Mills, scoring four second-inning runs off of Bulldogs’ starter Mason Fritz, as the Panthers earned a 4-2 win over the Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 1A district tournament.
“It’s more about what people don’t see,” Central Springs head coach Lee Gealow said of the Panthers' victory. “Lake Mills is a very tough team, but we have had composure even though we are a bunch of sophomores, mostly. We really have composure pitch to pitch, and not much really gets them too high or too low. I think that is what was able to bring it out for us tonight.”
The McDonough brothers got the offense rolling for the Panthers in the second inning.
Sophomore Clayton McDonough led off the inning with a walk, and later scored on an RBI double from twin brother Bryce. The Panthers scored two more runs in the inning on an RBI single from sophomore Drew Kelley, and then added their fourth run against Fritz when sophomore Chase Berding drove in junior Josh Stepleton with an RBI single.
That was all the offense the Panthers would get in the game, as Lake Mills' ace Casey Hanson came in and shut them down, at one point striking out seven consecutive batters. But those four runs were all the Panthers would need.
In the fifth inning, Lake Mills’ junior Caleb Bacon got the Bulldogs on the board, scoring from second base on a throwing error by Berding. The team couldn’t do much more against Panthers’ junior pitcher Josh Stepleton, as Stepleton went four innings, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts.
The Bulldogs scored their second and final run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Junior Carson Eaton led off the inning with a double off of Panthers’ reliever Drew Kelley. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases with nobody out after Kelley hit shortstop Brady Hanson and walked Casey Hanson. Eaton scored from third on a sacrifice fly from Bacon to bring the Bulldogs to within two. But Kelley retired the next two hitters to seal the win and send the Panthers to the second round of the district tournament.
With the victory, the Panthers improved to 7-9 on the season. Central Springs will play on Tuesday against Newman Catholic.
Lake Mills ends its season with an 8-7 overall record.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!