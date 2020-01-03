Cats vs. Dogs: Clear Lake takes on Algona in Game of the Week

Shake off your snowy boots and vacuum the pine needles from your carpet, the holiday season is officially over.

Most of the adults are already back at work, but for the kids of North Iowa, school begins anew on Monday. That's when area games get started, too.

The high school basketball season will get back on track Friday night, as two talented area squads face off in Cerro Gordo County. In a game between the Clear Lake and Algona girls basketball teams, there will be plenty of key players for fans to keep an eye on.

Clear Lake is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3A and is led by multi-sport superstar Sara Faber. The senior is currently averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game, and is shooting an impressive 50 percent from the floor. On the other side of the ball, she leads the team with 21 assists, and 27 steals. Faber, who also plays soccer, volleyball, and softball for the Lions, is a person with precious little downtime.

But after a holidays-enforced two-week break, Faber will surely be eager to get back out on the floor and continue the dominant season she and the rest of her teammates have had so far. On the year, the Lions have scored 499 points as a team, fourth among area schools. Clear Lake is a perfect 7-0, their most recent win a dominant 77-18 victory at St. Edmond on Dec. 20.

