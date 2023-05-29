Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MASON CITY-- Former Mason City Riverhawk standout Carter Thomas took time to reflect on his successful first year at Wayne State University, his time in Mason City and his goals for the following season.

While it took him a couple months to really come into his own, Thomas made a name for himself in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, finishing in the top 15 in runs scored with 52 and top 25 in hits with 62 after starting 49 games with the Wildcats.

“First four or five months I really struggled, all the way through the winter and in the spring a little bit.” Thomas said. “But then I found my footing and just kept running with it.”

He was recently awarded the Male Freshman athlete of the year at Wayne State, leading the team with 20 stolen bases and second in batting average with a .343.

Thomas quickly learned that he would have to switch up his game in order to have success at the Division II level, focusing more on contact than power with his swings.

“I couldn’t just turn on a ball and let it get over the fence,” Thomas said. “I had to work working for base hits rather than home runs, and let the base hits turn into extra base hits and make the game a lot simpler than I did in high school.”

Thomas labeled his role this season as the “set the table guy”, getting on base and allowing the powerful hitters in the lineup after him an opportunity to drive him in.

Along with Thomas, there were five other freshmen who made appearances or started in more than half of the Wildcats games this season. The outfielder became close with his fellow freshman and explained how they fed off each other to find their individual success.

“When we went out to work on the field and in the cage, we were all always rooting for each other,” Thomas said. “We always talked about every game hour on hours in the dorms. We always wanted the best for each other and I feel like those guys held me accountable just like I did for them.”

All of this has made Wayne State feel like a second home to Thomas, which is an aspect that is important to him as a player and gives him the confidence to become the best player he possible can for the Wildcats.

“That’s a huge part of baseball is the non-baseball part, feeling like you fit in,” Thomas said.

Reflecting back on his time as a Riverhawk, Thomas shouted out Mason City head coach Troy Rood as someone who helped him fall in love with Mason City and make him who he is today.

“Coach Rood has that mentality in the city of Mason City that baseball is our thing,” Thomas said. “He really embraced not just being a good baseball team but being good members to society.”

Thomas was in attendance for career win number 500 for Rood on Monday and described it as one of the best night of his life. He gave all the flowers to his former coach and was happy to see him have that moment.

“He would be the last person to ever congratulate himself or pat himself on the back, he’s gonna have to make other people do that for him,” Thomas said. “To see him have that and have everyone celebrate him was so special to me. It just brought me so much joy to see him put a smile on his face and congratulate himself.”

Thomas will play for the Des Moines Peak Prospects this summer to compete in the MINK Collegiate Baseball League. In terms of goals for next season, Thomas believes his teams talented enough to contend for a conference title.

“I feel like we have a great group of young guys that are ready to attack the NSIC,” Thomas said. “We can compete with any team, I felt like we showed that this year, and we’re only going to be better next year.”