Carter Thomas leads Mason City to homecoming night win

As far as birthday presents go, it is hard to think of a better gift for John Lee than the one his team gave him on Friday night.
On Lee’s 50th birthday, which also happened to be Senior Night and Homecoming at Mason City, the Mason City football team improved to 2-0, with a 26-12 win over Boone in front of the home fans.
It was the team’s second straight home win, dating back to their Oct. 26, 2019 victory over Ottumwa in the regular season finale.
For the Mohawks, the star of the day was junior wide receiver Carter Thomas. Thomas had a big night on both sides of the ball, finishing with five receptions for 94 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He nearly came away with a third pick, but the pass bounced off his hands, much to Thomas’ chagrin.
“I was frustrated,” Thomas said. “That was one of the last plays of the first half, and I dropped that. There was a lot of green ahead of me, and I started peeking downfield.”
Thomas kicked off the scoring for Mason City at 8:06 in the first quarter, when he caught a 16 yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Connor Dalen. The Mohawks extended the lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter, when senior Eric Lensing hit a 43-yard field goal.
With around four minutes left in the second quarter., Thomas intercepted a pass from Boone quarterback Cole Burge, setting up a drive that started at the 25 yard line for Mason City.
Later in the drive, Thomas caught a 61-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Kale Hobart, a score that put the Mohawks up, 17-0. The play was the first touchdown pass of Hobart’s varsity football career.
“It was how we drew it up,” Hobart said. “I didn’t expect him to go that far, but it was a great play by Carter on that one.”
After consecutive three-and-outs by both squads, Boone got the ball at the 25-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Thomas intercepted another pass from Burge, which gave the Mohawks the ball at the 44. That drive concluded with a 44-yard field goal from Lensing, and at halftime, Mason City led the Toreadores, 20-0.
On the Mohawks’ first drive of the second half, Thomas scored his third touchdown of the night, this one by accident.
On a Mohawks' first and 10 at the 21, Dalen kept the ball on a quarterback keeper, but fumbled it when he was tackled. Thomas picked the ball up off the ground and ran into the end zone, a score that put Mason City up, 26-0.
“He’s such a competitor, and such a good athlete,” Lee said. “That is the stuff that we all know Carter can do. He finds the ball, offensively and defensively. He can make plays, and it’s going to give other guys opportunities also.”
Thomas was thrilled with the win, and gave credit to the home crowd for its energy. Despite the student section being limited to 180 tickets due to COVID-19, the crowd was loud and energetic the entire game.
"It was awesome, we had a huge crowd, shout-out to all them," Thomas said. "Shout-out to the school for supporting, even though we could only have 180. That was awesome. The community really helped us. We appreciate it."
The other standout of the night for the Mohawks was Lensing. The Mohawks’ senior kicker finished with two field goals over 40 yards, and had a standout night punting the ball. Lensing punted four times for the Mohawks, his longest a 40-yarder, which came in the second quarter.
“Eric can really kick the ball,” Lee said. “He has really dedicated himself to the craft of kicking. He takes it very seriously.”
In football parlance, the saying goes “A win is a win,” and Lee was overall very happy with the team’s performance, though he would’ve liked to have seen fewer penalties. The Mohawks wound up with two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the night, and were flagged a total of nine times in the game.
“We did some really good things, but we really left some points out there, and defensively, we missed a lot of tackles,” Lee said. “We had some horrible decisions made on just talking back to the team, our penalties. We didn’t play a clean game, but we got out of here with a good victory. We’ll take it.”
Friday night was a homecoming in many ways. It was the Mohawks' first home football game in 329 days, and was Lee's first game on the sideline at Mohawk Stadium since Oct. 28, 2009.
After 10 years away, the chance to coach again in front of the home fans meant a lot to the Mason City head coach.
With the win last year over Ottumwa, and the 28-0 opening week victory over Marshalltown on Aug. 28, the Mohawks now have the program's first three-game winning streak in 11 years.
“It was fantastic,” Lee said. “Marshalltown was exciting, and fun to be back. But to be home, at Mohawk Stadium, with the crowd and the music, and senior night. It was special for me. It was a great way to celebrate my birthday.”
Mason City will play next Friday at 7 p.m., at Webster City.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
