Carter Thomas leads Mason City to homecoming night win

Thomas was thrilled with the win, and gave credit to the home crowd for its energy. Despite the student section being limited to 180 tickets due to COVID-19, the crowd was loud and energetic the entire game.

"It was awesome, we had a huge crowd, shout-out to all them," Thomas said. "Shout-out to the school for supporting, even though we could only have 180. That was awesome. The community really helped us. We appreciate it."

The other standout of the night for the Mohawks was Lensing. The Mohawks’ senior kicker finished with two field goals over 40 yards, and had a standout night punting the ball. Lensing punted four times for the Mohawks, his longest a 40-yarder, which came in the second quarter.

“Eric can really kick the ball,” Lee said. “He has really dedicated himself to the craft of kicking. He takes it very seriously.”

In football parlance, the saying goes “A win is a win,” and Lee was overall very happy with the team’s performance, though he would’ve liked to have seen fewer penalties. The Mohawks wound up with two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the night, and were flagged a total of nine times in the game.