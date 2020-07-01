Cardinals could now face White Sox at Field of Dreams game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a ballpark already under construction for a special event game held in Dyersville, Iowa, near the Field of Dreams, Major League Baseball still intends to play a game during this radically altered 2020 season, though there will be some changes.

And the Cardinals could be a part of it.

The Cardinals are under consideration to face the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams during the 60-game season, multiple sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch. As the schedule has been plotted, the Cardinals have been part of the planning as the Sox's opponent.

The game is currently scheduled for Aug. 13.

MLB confirmed that construction has continued at a ballpark situated nearby the famed movie site and the intention is to have a game for the White Sox to play there.

An official, finalized schedule for 2020 is expected next week.

The playing of the game is dependent on local policies and MLB protocols at the time of the game. Iowa was added this week to New York's COVID-19 travel advisory, so the spread of the virus will also influence whether the special-event game can happen.