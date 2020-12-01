Cancellations likely knock Hawkeyes from chance at Big Ten championship game

That’s where Northwestern’s 21-20 victory at Iowa on Oct. 31 becomes a factor, something that would give the Wildcats at 5-2 an edge over the Hawkeyes at 6-2 if Northwestern loses its Dec. 12 finale at Ryan Field to Illinois and Iowa wins out with victories over Illinois and Wisconsin the next two weekends.

In that scenario, Northwestern would represent the West in the Big Ten title game despite playing and winning one less game.

Wisconsin, even if it were to beat Indiana and Iowa in its final two games, could finish 4-1 but will still be on the onside looking in at Lucas Oil Stadium because it did not play the required minimum of six games.

All of that is not set in concrete because the league did put in place an option to reduce the minimum number of games played for qualifying teams if enough games were canceled over the course of the season.

However for that to come into play, 11 of the remaining 13 games on the schedule would need to be canceled for the minimum-game requirement to be dropped from six games to five.

Sound complicated?

It is, and that is among the reasons Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz prefers to keep the focus narrow.