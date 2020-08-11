Canceled Northern Iowa football season 'a reality check'

CEDAR FALLS – Mark Farley’s Northern Iowa football team had surrounded him last Thursday and the mood was upbeat and excitement was high on the eve of the Panthers' first official 2020 practice.
Things changed dramatically for UNI after that meeting.
Farley was informed by school officials they needed to meet with the team ASAP following that meeting. He choose to cancel the morning practice and then the Panthers were informed the Missouri Valley Football Conference had chosen to cancel the fall season with hopes a safer competitive opportunity would allow for a spring season.
“It is not easy to have your plans and everything you have done … the efforts of so many people not get us to the start of football,” Farley said. “That hurts. There are so many emotions tied to it.
“It was a hard day because it was a reality check. It had been rumored. It had been talked about, but I don’t think there was any belief this would last from March to August … and because of it that the season could be canceled.
“That was kind of the reality check on Friday.”
The 2020 season had the potential to be a special one for the Panthers. The team returned a large group of starters from an FCS quarterfinal qualifier in 2019 and was expected to open as a top-five team when the first FCS Stats Poll was released later this month.
Farley’s optimism was also higher than normal.
“We were in really great position coming out of the summer access we had with our team,” Farley said. “As of Thursday morning we felt we were in a tremendous spot with a tremendous team. Then we had to change Friday practice to a Friday meeting and that meeting put us to this point today where we are re-setting the chains, if you will, to move forward.
“That is what we need to do and that is what we are going to do,”
Farley said the writing was on the wall for his team when the Big Sky Conference announced last Thursday it was canceling its fall season and moving to the spring. The Big Sky decision moved participation level of FCS football programs to below the 50 percent threshold for the NCAA to host a championship playoff.
With that knowledge in hand, the Valley’s hand was forced into a similar course of action.
“That was the one that caused the urgency of what happened and the timing of what happened,” Farley said.
Except for voluntary lifts in the weight room, Farley has canceled all UNI football practices until he gets further direction from the university and the NCAA.
In the MVFC release it hoped to have an eight-game regular season with the chance of a FCS playoff field to follow, but Farley said it wasn’t even worth going in the direction of speaking how a spring season would work.
“There are legitimate questions about what it will look like,” Farley said.” But there are no answers right now. I don’t want to put the time into speculating because nobody is there yet. We are all going to get there, but we don’t even know what the rules will be as far as when can you start and how long can you go. All those things are yet to come.”
Additionally, Farley said more and more things that will affect the FCS level are still developing, alluding to word that some Power-5 Conferences are leaning toward cancelling their fall seasons, including the Big Ten Conference.
Until those dominoes fall, Farley said his program will focus on being a productive part of the solution.
Praising the work of the professional medical workers in the Cedar Valley whom in conjunction with the university and the athletic department worked tiredlessly to help the Panthers have a successful summer and come up with a plan to provide a safe environment to have a fall season, Farley said his program will now focus on being leaders in the return to school.
“That is the sad part, I think,” Farley said. “All the time and effort those people put in to this and we were still stopped short from moving forward. That is probably the thing that gets you a little bit more than anything. I believe we were getting results, but it wasn’t enough to get us to the football season.
“The things the university and our athletic department … I think they did a phenomenal job with our policies and things we instituted were impactful. They were working and we were making progress.”
School officially starts on Monday at the Northern Iowa, and Farley wants his program to set an example.
“We have to be leaders in that,” Farley said. “We have to work together with our university to really help be part of the solution of making this work because I think the biggest hurdle now is to get everybody in the classroom and to stay in the classroom.
“We’ve been here eight, nine weeks wearing masks and following safety protocols. We have seen the pros and cons of how COVID affects you in daily life and when there is a positive (test) what the consequences are. I think by our experience we can be part of the solution.”
TRANSFER PORTAL: In the immediate hours after the MVFC’s decision, three Panther seniors offensive tackle Spencer Brown, defensive end Elerson Smith and defensive back Xavior Williams announced they were entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Farley said he and his staff had discussions with each of the players, all considered potential NFL prospects, trying to give them the best information available for them to make an informative choice for their future.
“They went into the portal thinking they needed to play this fall because it was their last fall no matter what,” Farley said. “They did not want to leave. They were forced to make that choice because of their position and moving forward with the NFL. If that changes because everybody (Power-5 conferences) cancel fall seasons, then I think their thought process might change as well.”
Asked if he would welcome all three back with open arms to participate in a possible spring season, Farley quipped, “What do you think?”
