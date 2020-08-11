Canceled Northern Iowa football season 'a reality check'

“There are legitimate questions about what it will look like,” Farley said.” But there are no answers right now. I don’t want to put the time into speculating because nobody is there yet. We are all going to get there, but we don’t even know what the rules will be as far as when can you start and how long can you go. All those things are yet to come.”

Additionally, Farley said more and more things that will affect the FCS level are still developing, alluding to word that some Power-5 Conferences are leaning toward cancelling their fall seasons, including the Big Ten Conference.

Until those dominoes fall, Farley said his program will focus on being a productive part of the solution.

Praising the work of the professional medical workers in the Cedar Valley whom in conjunction with the university and the athletic department worked tiredlessly to help the Panthers have a successful summer and come up with a plan to provide a safe environment to have a fall season, Farley said his program will now focus on being leaders in the return to school.