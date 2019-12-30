Campbell wants expectations to remain high for Iowa State

AMES — Iowa State had a winning season. It was also a disappointing season, which is something new for the Cyclones.

Iowa State lost the Camping World Bowl to No. 15 Notre Dame 33-9 and finished the year at 7-6 — a regression from the past two seasons when Iowa State finished 8-5.

So where does Iowa State go from here and what does the future look like?

“From my end of it, when the attitude, the effort and the character of our football team are still where they need to be and continuing to grow, I think we're in a great spot,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “You've got to remember, this is a really young team and a lot of really young guys were forced into some really critical moments this year.

“I think the balance of what’s returning is what's got me really excited about our future. I think we're really close and I think being really close and doing it are two different things, and so we are going to have to figure out how to get it done.”

Graduating receiver Deshaunte Jones, one of the leaders of the 2019 team, isn’t worried about new leaders stepping up and pushing the Cyclones farther.

