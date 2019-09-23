AMES – Football coaches are never satisfied – just look at Alabama’s Nick Saban or New England’s Bill Bilechick. They reach the pinnacle of the sport seemingly every year and yet they always think something could’ve been better.
Iowa State (2-1) dismantled Louisiana-Monroe (1-2) on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium 72-20, but coach Matt Campbell still found flaws that he wants to address before Iowa State travels to Waco, Texas to play Baylor next week.
“You saw us play in unison, we created some turnovers, offensively, we finished drives, defensively, I thought that we certainly tackled better, and we were able to create some pressure at times when we needed to,” Campbell said. “And yet, you say all those things, we still turn the ball over to start the game. We still struggled, at times, on third down. If we want to be the team we’ve got to become, there’s s till a lot of work ahead of us.”
The Iowa State defense wasn’t quite its normal, stout self on Saturday. The Cyclones let up 425 yards passing – 228 of those were one the ground. And on third down, Iowa State allowed ULM to convert eight of its 17 third-down attempts.
On offense, both of Brock Purdy’s turnovers to start the play were miscommunicaitons. On the interception, he expected receiver Tarique Milton to run a curl, instead Milton kept going straight. On the fumble, it was a run-pass option and running back Kene Nwangwu thought Purdy was handing him the ball, but instead Purdy was trying to pull it, resulting in the fumble.
“When we get to Big 12 play, those turnovers can really cost us games,” receiver Deshaunte Jones said. “We need to eliminate the turnovers and keep finishing drives.”
Finishing drives is something Iowa State did well for the first this season time on Saturday. In the first two games, it seemed like Iowa State would always stall out at the opponent’s 30-40-yard line and the Cyclones would end up punting.
Iowa State clearly had no trouble scoring on Saturday. Iowa State was eight for eight in the red zone with three rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns and three field goals.
“We challenged ourselves that when we got down into the red zone to keep the drive going and to finish drives,” Jones said. “We did a great job today.”
Campbell is a coach that coaches by feel. He wants to feel out how the team is playing and how the opponent is playing.
“I think there’s a real distinct flow to success and we finally caught that and felt that at times on our football team,” he said.
For the first time this season, it felt like Iowa State did almost whatever it wanted to on all three phases.
“If we want to have the ability to compete in this conference, I think we needed to see our growth and find out if we can play our game,” Campbell said. “There have been moments and flashes of it and there have been some really good glimpses even if you don’t get a win here or there."
The fourth-year coach has said since he arrived in Ames that his goal is a conference championship.
“I hope our niche when this is all said and done is, ‘Man, Iowa State football got better each and every week,’” Campbell said. “If we can do that, we’ll have a chance to compete in this conference.”
