Burt uses bat and arm to power Newman Catholic to wild state quarterfinal victory

“He would admit that he wasn’t at his best today,” Bohl said of Taylor. “Maybe he didn’t have a feel on the ball, but he managed to get out, giving up three or four earned runs after having seven walks and a couple errors, and he only gave up two hits. He found a way to work out of some difficult innings.”

In the fifth, Bohl brought in senior Jacob Nelson to get the final two outs of the frame.

After the Falcons scored their fifth run, things were starting to look a bit bleak for the Knights. Down by three runs in the sixth inning against St. Albert starter Jeff Miller, the Knights’ bats came alive in the sixth.

The Knights' first three batters of the inning reached base against Miller, to load the bases for Burt with nobody out. Burt then drove in two runs with a double off the left field fence to bring the Knights to within one run. The Knights then took the lead as Kratz followed with a two-run double of his own.

“I got a fastball in the zone, and I got after it,” Burt said. “It luckily stayed fair. It looked like it was going to hook foul for a second. It was good to take the lead and get that momentum back.”