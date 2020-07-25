Burt uses bat and arm to power Newman Catholic to wild state quarterfinal victory

The Newman Catholic baseball team wins a lot of games, but it seems to enjoy causing its fans, coaches, and players severe worry in the process.
In a 6-5 “heart-attack” win on Saturday over St. Albert in its state tournament opener at Principal Park, the Knights managed to overcome a three-run deficit, a series of uncharacteristic and costly errors, and nine walks from its pitching staff. The team also finagled its way out of a seventh-inning jam to pull off an exhilarating state quarterfinals victory.
As he has done all season long, freshman Max Burt provided the spark for the Knights.
After getting the scoring started with a solo home run in the first, Burt drove in two crucial runs with a bases-loaded RBI double in the sixth inning to spark a Knights’ comeback against the Falcons. The double brought the Knights to within one run of the Falcons, at 5-4. The next batter, senior Sam Kratz, hit a double of his own to drive in two runs, and give the Knights a 6-5 lead.
Burt also pitched the final two innings for the Knights. In the seventh inning, with his team leading, 6-5, Burt allowed the first two runners to reach on base hits, putting the potential winning run at second base for St. Albert.
Burt then set down the final three batters in order to preserve the victory and send the Knights to the state semifinals for the 13th straight year.
“I guarantee Coach (Alex) Bohl would say we gave him a couple of heart attacks. It was definitely a nail-biter,” Burt said. “We had a couple miscues and a couple mistakes, but we battled and did all we could to get the win."
The game got off to a fast start. After Burt’s solo homer in the first on the second pitch of the game, the Falcons answered with a run of their own in the second.
Junior Isaac Sherrill led off the inning with a walk, advanced to second base on a passed ball, and then scored on a pair of throwing errors from the Newman defense. Burt missed a throw back to freshman Doug Taylor, the pitcher, which allowed Sherrill to advance to third. The throw to third base from Newman’s Owen Casey got past the third baseman, causing the run to score.
St. Albert scored two more runs in the third inning, on one hit and two walks, along with a throwing error by Newman. Taylor allowed two more runs in the fifth inning, and saw his day end after 4 ⅓ innings pitched. On the day, Taylor allowed three runs on just two hits, with seven walks, while the Knights defense had three errors.
“He would admit that he wasn’t at his best today,” Bohl said of Taylor. “Maybe he didn’t have a feel on the ball, but he managed to get out, giving up three or four earned runs after having seven walks and a couple errors, and he only gave up two hits. He found a way to work out of some difficult innings.”
In the fifth, Bohl brought in senior Jacob Nelson to get the final two outs of the frame.
After the Falcons scored their fifth run, things were starting to look a bit bleak for the Knights. Down by three runs in the sixth inning against St. Albert starter Jeff Miller, the Knights’ bats came alive in the sixth.
The Knights' first three batters of the inning reached base against Miller, to load the bases for Burt with nobody out. Burt then drove in two runs with a double off the left field fence to bring the Knights to within one run. The Knights then took the lead as Kratz followed with a two-run double of his own.
“I got a fastball in the zone, and I got after it,” Burt said. “It luckily stayed fair. It looked like it was going to hook foul for a second. It was good to take the lead and get that momentum back.”
Burt has been the driving force behind the Knights offense this season, with a team-high six home runs and a state-best 43 RBI. After watching his freshman catcher drive in three runs and pitch two scoreless innings in a crucial victory, Bohl was full of praise.
“He is a dude.” Bohl said. “He gets it. Even though he is only a freshman, he is one of the best players in the state of Iowa. Two pitches into the game he takes one out to left field, and then steps up when we’re down by hitting a ball off the wall to drive in a couple, and he put his big-boy pants on there in the seventh with two runners on and nobody out. He found a way to work out of it.
“Like I said, he’s a dude.”
After Burt recorded the final out, which came on a popout to the shortstop by Miller with the winning run on second base for the Falcons, the Knights’ dugout rushed the field to celebrate its thrilling victory.
“You’ve just got to stay with it,” Bohl said. “Baseball is a crazy game, and there is going to some ups and downs. Unfortunately for us, we had a few downs early on. We gave them some free bases and runs to dig ourselves a little hole, but our kids kept battling. Credit to them for making the adjustments they needed to make. They found a way to get the job done.”
Newman Catholic will play at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against either St. Mary’s Remsen, or Notre Dame, Burlington for a spot in the state finals.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!