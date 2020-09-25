Burt shows the love to Newman Catholic offensive line

“It’s really nice to have a quarterback that appreciates us,” junior guard Holden Hensley said. “The running backs, they get a lot of love and the yards. It’s nice to have Max back us up and thank us. We’re trying, too.”

Burt plays catcher for the Newman Catholic baseball team, so he knows what it is like to play a position that is oftentimes underappreciated. Like the offensive line, people don’t usually notice the guy behind the plate until they screw up.

“No one really cares if you catch the ball,” Burt said. “They only recognize you if it gets past you. No one really gives these guys recognition unless they blow an assignment or miss a block. No one really cares if you make a good tackle, or a simple pass block to keep your guys safe.”

The added benefit to bringing sweet treats for the line is the size it can help bring. As senior tackle Jack Barrett put it, "You don't want your lineman to have a six-pack."

"Having lineman that you are close with as friends, and having a close relationship is really big," Burt said. "We build that. All the lineman love doughnuts and food and stuff, so you might as well keep them active that way, too.