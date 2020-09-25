Burt shows the love to Newman Catholic offensive line

Every Monday, the Newman Catholic offensive line goes into the film room steeped with anticipation.
For the Knight’ big guys, Monday is doughnut day.
Every week, sophomore quarterback Max Burt brings in treats for the Newman Catholic offensive line, a show of appreciation for a group that is oftentimes overlooked.
The wide receivers and the running backs often get the glory, but according to those players and the coaches alike, it’s the offensive line that makes it all possible.
“Offensive lineman never get a lot of attention in the paper, and if they do get attention, it's generally not good,” head coach Rich McCardle said. “A lot of what the offensive line has to do is work together as a team. If they’re all working together as a team, that is how they stand out. There is no individual performance for the offensive line. We take them as a whole.”
For Burt, the idea for the gesture came back in seventh grade, when he started as the quarterback on the school's seventh- and eighth-grade football team. He introduced the concept to the varsity squad last season when he took over at starting quarterback as a freshman, and it quickly led to a bond between Burt and his linemen.
“It’s really nice to have a quarterback that appreciates us,” junior guard Holden Hensley said. “The running backs, they get a lot of love and the yards. It’s nice to have Max back us up and thank us. We’re trying, too.”
Burt plays catcher for the Newman Catholic baseball team, so he knows what it is like to play a position that is oftentimes underappreciated. Like the offensive line, people don’t usually notice the guy behind the plate until they screw up.
“No one really cares if you catch the ball,” Burt said. “They only recognize you if it gets past you. No one really gives these guys recognition unless they blow an assignment or miss a block. No one really cares if you make a good tackle, or a simple pass block to keep your guys safe.”
The added benefit to bringing sweet treats for the line is the size it can help bring. As senior tackle Jack Barrett put it, "You don't want your lineman to have a six-pack."
"Having lineman that you are close with as friends, and having a close relationship is really big," Burt said. "We build that. All the lineman love doughnuts and food and stuff, so you might as well keep them active that way, too.
"Definitely got to get some (pounds) on them."
Last year, Burt’s season ended early due to injury, but this year he has been performing well. Through four games, he is 24-of-42 passing, with six touchdowns, one interception, and 419 yards through the air. On the ground, Burt has rushed for two scores, with his longest run of the season a 69-yarder.
As a team, the Knights have rushed for 703 yards this year.
Burt gives much of the credit for that success to another year of experience, and a close relationship with the rest of his team.
“Last year, being the first year in high school, I hadn’t really play with those guys, but now I have a better relationship with everyone, and have a closer, brother-like bond,” Burt said. “I feel like that plays a big role. It’s easier-going in the huddle. I think that is key.”
Burt had to miss a game two weeks ago due to potential exposure to COVID-19, but bounced back against North Butler with three passing and one rushing touchdown.
"He is a lot more confident this year," McCardle said. "The varsity games slowed down for him this year. Generally, when a quarterback starts to get a handle on things, the game slows down, and he starts seeing the bigger picture a little bit better. That has been the difference this year more than anything."
For the offensive line in particular, that experience is paying dividends. The Knights have one senior, one junior, and four sophomores up front, along with junior tight end Nash Holmgaard, and seem to finally have a bit of stability after dealing with injuries over the past few years.
Barrett played tight end last season, and now plays tackle and defensive end. While he and several others have moved around, he thinks that the group is finally starting to jell and work well as a group.
“I think we’re doing the best we can,” Barrett said. “We’ve played some good teams, and it’s a long game. Sometimes they slip on through, but I think we’re doing the best we can. That’s all you can do.”
The Knights will have their hands full this Friday in the home opener against Lake Mills. The Bulldogs employ a “three-headed monster” at linebacker, made up of seniors Elijah Wagner, Casey Hanson, and Caleb Bacon.
Bacon currently leads the state with 53 solo tackles and has been one of the Knights’ main areas of preparation during practice.
“(Bacon) is a heck of a ballplayer,” Burt said. “He is a key player for them and somebody we’ll have to get a guy, or two guys, on to block. If we stick to our game, and we play Newman football, we have just as good a chance as any.”
The Knights and Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Globe Gazette’s Game of the Week.
Score prediction: Lake Mills 35, Newman Catholic 31
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
