Toros' Newpower earns NA3HL West Division Star of the Week honor

The NA3HL announced Mason City Toros winger Carter Newpower as the West Division Star of the Week for the week of Sept. 20-26.

According to a release from the organization, Newpower is the first Toro to be honored by the League this season.

Newpower scored three goals and assisted on three goals in Mason City’s two wins over the Alexandria Blizzard on Sept. 25-26. He struck twice in the season-opener and then scored the game’s first goal the next day.

Newpower is in his second season in Mason City after spending last year with the North Iowa Bulls before they made the jump to the NAHL. The Cottage Grove, Minnesota, native scored 13 goals in the regular season before adding three more in the playoffs to earn a place on the 2020-21 NA3HL All-Tournament Team.

Mason City is on the road this weekend to face the Granite City Lumberjacks in a battle of the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the NA3HL West Division. Puck drop for Friday and Saturday’s games is at 7:30 p.m. and the games can be seen on Hockey TV.

The Toros return home on Oct. 8 to face the Rochester Grizzlies. Tickets can be purchased at masoncitytoros.com/tickets.

