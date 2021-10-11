Rochester Grizzlies take two from Mason City Toros

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Mason City Toros traveled to Rochester for a Fraser Cup rematch with the Grizzlies in NA3HL action on Saturday night, but the Grizzlies took a 5-2 win.

Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, the Toros would tied the game up at the 6:21 mark of the third when Dillon Schmidt recorded his first goal of the season.

However, the Grizzlies scored to go up 3-2 10 minutes later. The last two Rochester goals were scored on an open net.

The only other goal for the Toros was scored in the second period by Cullen Hogan. It was his third of the season.

The loss dropped the Toros to 3-3 overall. Mason City will play next at Willmar on Friday.

Friday, Oct. 8

The Mason City Toros played host to Rochester on Friday night at Mason City Arena, but the home team couldn't get much going in a 9-4 loss.

The Grizzlies got out to a 4-0 lead after the first period, and the Toros never could overcome it.

Jack Campion, Anton Egle, Cal Levis and Rex Staudacher were the four goal-scorers for Mason City.

