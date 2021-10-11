 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rochester Grizzlies take two from Mason City Toros

Mason-City-Toros logo

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Mason City Toros traveled to Rochester for a Fraser Cup rematch with the Grizzlies in NA3HL action on Saturday night, but the Grizzlies took a 5-2 win.

Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, the Toros would tied the game up at the 6:21 mark of the third when Dillon Schmidt recorded his first goal of the season.

However, the Grizzlies scored to go up 3-2 10 minutes later. The last two Rochester goals were scored on an open net.

The only other goal for the Toros was scored in the second period by Cullen Hogan. It was his third of the season.

The loss dropped the Toros to 3-3 overall. Mason City will play next at Willmar on Friday.

Friday, Oct. 8

The Mason City Toros played host to Rochester on Friday night at Mason City Arena, but the home team couldn't get much going in a 9-4 loss.

The Grizzlies got out to a 4-0 lead after the first period, and the Toros never could overcome it.

Jack Campion, Anton Egle, Cal Levis and Rex Staudacher were the four goal-scorers for Mason City.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News