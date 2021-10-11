North Iowa Bulls record weekend wins over Minot Minotauros

Down 2-1 heading into the third period at Minot, the North Iowa Bulls needed a spark if it was to beat the Minotauros on Saturday night at Maysa Arena.

A massive third period changed everything.

The Bulls went on a tear, scoring five goals in the final period to earn the 6-3 win over the Minotauros in NAHL play and earn the weekend sweep.

North Iowa actually got out to an early lead after a Joey Potter forehand goal made the score 1-0 after the first period.

However, the Minotauros responded with two goals of their own in the second period.

Just over two minutes into the third period, North Iowa's Jack Mesic tossed the puck toward the net, but caught Max Scott's stick and ricocheted into the goal, which tied the game at 2-2.

From there, the Bulls scored three goals in a row to make the score 5-2 with 10 minutes remaining in the period. Each team scored one more goal before the game came to a close.

The Bulls will host Minot on Friday and Saturday at Mason City Arena.

Friday, Oct. 8

The Bulls rode a three-goal opening period to a 3-2 victory at Minot over the Minotauros on Friday night at Maysa Arena.

Chris Carroll fed the puck to Byron Hartley, who got the Bulls on the board first just over two minutes into the game with a forehand shot past the goalie to make the score 1-0.

With 2:06 remaining in the first period, Michael Mesic scored on a second-chance goal. Then, 57 seconds later, Max Scott had a goal of his own to make the score 3-0 after one period.

Minot would record two goals in the third period, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit. The Bulls took the victory.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.