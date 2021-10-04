North Iowa Bulls rebound with win over Austin Bruins; Toros fall to Granite City

After dropping a 4-3 home loss to the Austin Bruins on Friday night, the North Iowa Bulls bounced back with a 4-2 win on Saturday night in Austin, Minnesota.

The Bulls struck first, scoring the first goal just over three minutes into the game. Byron Hartley drove the puck to the net for the early lead.

In the second period, Anthony Domina won a faceoff and Bulger slapped in the shot to make the score 2-0 with 7:28 remaining in the period.

But the Bruins added one goal themselves before the second period came to a close to make the score 2-1.

Carter Rapalje extended the Bulls' lead to 3-1 with a goal early in the third. With 6:50 remaining in the period, the Bruins again cut into the lead and made the score 3-2.

Greg Japchen found Michael Mesic with 1:41 remaining to give North Iowa the dagger goal and the 4-2 win.

North Iowa will make a trip to Minot, North Dakota for contests with the Minotauros on Friday and Saturday.

Toros drop first game of 2021-22 season

The Mason City Toros fell in their first loss of the season to Granite City, 4-2, on Saturday night at Armadillo Deck Sports Arena.

The Toros, who won their first three games of the season, are now 3-1 overall.

Mason City got on the board first when Jack Campion made the score 1-0 early. But Granite City answered back with three straight goals to make the score 3-1.

Cullen Hogan cut into the lead with a short-handed goal at 6:02 into the third period, but the Lumberjacks scored on more in the period to earn the 4-2 win.

The Toros will return to Mason City Arena this Friday to face the Rochester Grizzlies.

