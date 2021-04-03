North Iowa Bulls drop playoff opener in overtime; need to win out to advance

North Iowa controlled the pace early, but neither team found the back of the net in the opening period. The Bulls notched 12 of the game's first 16 shots, but neither team scored until the 17:11 mark of the second period.

North Iowa has out-shot Alexandria in the first period of 10 of their 11 meetings this season, with the shot count tied once after the opening 20 minutes.

With time winding down in the middle stanza, Nikolai Rajala's wraparound chance failed to beat Carsen Stokes (Prior Lake, Minn./Minnesota Wilderness), instead finding Wesley Johnson to Stokes's left – his first chance bounced off of the Bulls netminder, but bounced right back to Johnson, who put away the second chance for the 1-0 lead.

Each team came up short on a power play in the third, with North Iowa pushing for a tying goal through much of the period. A backhand toss over the blue line from Sota Isogai (Nagano, Japan/North Iowa Bulls) caught Garrett Freeman (Sartell, Minn./Breezy Point North Stars) skating into the Blizzard zone, and his wrist shot tipped off of Atticus Kelly's mitt and into the net for the tying goal at 16:20 of the third.