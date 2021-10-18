North Iowa Bulls drop Central Division battle to Minot Minotauros

The North Iowa Bulls collided with the Minot Minotauros for the fourth time in the early season on Saturday night at Mason City Arena.

However, this matchup didn't go the same way as the first three.

The Minotauros scored three goals in the first period and never looked back in a 6-1 win over the Bulls in NAHL Central Division action.

Minot opened with a 3-0 lead after the first 20 minutes of action. However, the Bulls and the visitors would trade goals in the second period. North Iowa's only score of the night came when Simone Dadie chipped it in the middle of the second period.

However, the Minotauros would score two more in the third period to earn the 6-1 win.

The Bulls will travel to take on the Aberdeen Wings in South Dakota at 7:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

