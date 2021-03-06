North Iowa Bulls announce move to NAHL

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The team seemed primed for a deep postseason run, but the 2020 Fraser Cup Playoffs were cancelled due to COVID-19.

"It was my goal since my return to Mason City and the North Iowa hockey community in 2011 to bring a competitive, community-oriented, entertaining brand of hockey to this proud junior hockey town," Bulls head coach Todd Sanden said in a team statement. "Through the support of our ownership group at F&S Management, the NAHL Board of Governors, local city government, business leaders and Mason City Youth Hockey, it is an exciting transition back to the NAHL."

Concurrently with the Bulls' statement, the NAHL's Amarillo Bulls announced on Friday that the league had approved a request to relocate the team to Mason City after the completion of this season.

According to Sanden, since there is a common ownership between the Amarillo and North Iowa Bulls, the move is strictly a relocation of the Amarillo team to become the NAHL North Iowa Bulls.

Sanden, who will have a role on the staff of the NAHL Bulls, also said that the plan is to relocate the NA3HL franchise and continue operations, at a location yet to be determined.