North Iowa Bulls advance to ninth straight division championship series

The North Iowa Bulls are moving on – again.

The Bulls rose above a stiff Game 3 test in the NA3HL West Division semifinals, earning a 3-1 victory over the Alexandria Blizzard on Easter Sunday and moving on to their ninth straight division championship series.

North Iowa did it all after charging back from down one game to none after falling 2-1 in overtime in the series's opening night on Friday.

Jac Triemert starred for the Bulls, posting his best game in a North Iowa uniform with two goals and an assist. Those three points tied a career best, which he set with three assists on two separate occasions during the 2019-20 season, and sets a new mark unmatched even as a high school player in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Triemert pounced on an innocent clearing attempt into the Blizzard zone just 5:37 into the game, snatching up a bounce off the end boards and stuffing it past Atticus Kelly for a 1-0 lead. Just as they'd done in the first two games, the Bulls controlled the pace with 18 shots in the opening 20 minutes to Alexandria's nine.

However, the Blizzard grabbed the momentum just 2:04 out of the intermission, when Nikolai Rajala cruised into the North Iowa zone and found Caleb Strong on the backdoor for a one-timer to tie the game at 1-1.