Mason City Toros to begin play in 2021-22

Mason City will now have two junior hockey teams playing at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena this coming season.

The North Iowa Bulls announced Tuesday in a press release that while the Bulls will elevate to the elite North American Hockey League (NAHL) starting next season, Tier 3 junior hockey will continue with the addition of the Mason City Toros to the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) for the 2021-22 season.

The Toros and Bulls, both operating under the ownership of F&S Management, will play out of the Mason City Multipurpose Arena. According to the release, the addition of the Toros next season will mark a milestone in local hockey history, as it will be the first time Mason City has fielded two junior hockey teams concurrently.

The name Toros, another word for “Bulls,” was selected to reflect the Toros place as the sister franchise to the NAHL’s Bulls.

“We are excited for the additional team in town, and I know the community's support for the North Iowa Bulls will extend to this new team as well,” said Bulls chief operating officer Kathee Corsello in the release. “The overwhelming support of our fans and business partners in Mason City is one-of-a-kind, and we look forward to being able to engage both teams in many community activities and volunteer opportunities.”