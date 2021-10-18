Mason City Toros earn weekend sweep with win over Willmar

After a 6-1 win over the Willmar WarHawks on Friday night, the Mason City Toros closed the two-game series out with another win the following day.

The Toros earned a 5-1 win over the WarHawks at Mason City Arena on Saturday night. Mason City outscored Willmar, 11-2, between the two games.

Cal Levis and Carter Newpower each scored twice for the Toros, who now move past the WarHawks into second place in the NA3HL West Division. Jack Campion, who scored the game's opening goal in the first period, was the other scorer for the Toros.

The Toros never trailed in the win.

Mason City will host the Minnesota Loons this Friday and Saturday at Mason City Arena.

