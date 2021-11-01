Mason City Toros drop two contests to Granite City

The Mason City Toros and Granite City Lumberjacks needed an extra period to decide the winner of the NA3HL contest on Saturday night at Mason City Arena.

Tied at 1 goal apiece, the Lumberjacks were the ones who struck first.

Bjorn Jorgensen's goal off a feed from Tal Halliday 29 seconds into overtime gave Granite City its eighth consecutive win and handed Mason City its second of the weekend, 2-1.

The Lumberjacks scored first off a Wyatt Halvorson goal at the 17:23 mark in the first period. The Toros would answer back and tie it up with their lone goal of the game when Dillon Schmidt scored at the 14:53 mark in the second.

The loss drops the Toros back to 8-4 overall on the season.

Lumberjacks hand Friday loss to North Iowa Bulls

In the first matchup of the two game series, the Granite City Lumberjacks controlled the Toros from start to finish in a 5-2 game at Mason City Arena on Friday night.

The Lumberjacks got out to a 1-0 lead after one period, then scored three more goals in the second to make the score 4-0.

Cal Levis and Dillon Schmidt each scored in the third period for the Toros, but, after another Lumberjack goal, the lead was too big for Mason City to overcome.

Levis is now tied with teammate Jack Campion for the most goals for the Toros this season (10).

Mason City will host the Willmar WarHawks at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mason City Arena.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.