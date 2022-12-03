Junior Hockey: Bulls fall in overtime to Blues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Cole Lonsdale scored 2 minutes and 21 seconds into overtime as the Springfield Junior Blues downed the North Iowa Bulls in North American Hockey League action Friday.

The Bulls opened the scoring when Justin Mexico scored his eighth goal of the season on a power play with 6:33 left in the first period.

The goal extended Mexico’s point scoring streak to five games as the Michigan native has a goal and five assists during the streak. Jack Seaverson and Eli Miller assisted.

Lonsdale tied the game just 1:17 into the second period, and the score remained that way for the final 38:43 of regulation.

Mitch Day made 36 saves for North Iowa.

The loss dropped the Bulls to 12-11-2 on the season.