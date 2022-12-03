 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Junior Hockey: Bulls fall in overtime to Blues

North Iowa Bulls 10 year

The North Iowa Bulls unveiled its new logo celebrating the upcoming 10 year anniversary of the team.

 Gunnar Davis Globe Gazette

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Cole Lonsdale scored 2 minutes and 21 seconds into overtime as the Springfield Junior Blues downed the North Iowa Bulls in North American Hockey League action Friday.

The Bulls opened the scoring when Justin Mexico scored his eighth goal of the season on a power play with 6:33 left in the first period.

The goal extended Mexico’s point scoring streak to five games as the Michigan native has a goal and five assists during the streak. Jack Seaverson and Eli Miller assisted.

Lonsdale tied the game just 1:17 into the second period, and the score remained that way for the final 38:43 of regulation.

Mitch Day made 36 saves for North Iowa.

The loss dropped the Bulls to 12-11-2 on the season.

Springfield 2, North Iowa 1 OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

North Iowa;1;0;0;0  -- 1

Springfield;0;1;0;1 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. North Iowa, Justin Mexico (Jack Seaverson, Eli Miller), 13:27, pp. Penalties – Scott Miner, Spg (tripping), 11:40.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Springfield, Cole Lonsdale (Mac Gadowsky, Nikita Nikora), 1:17. Penalties – Tanner Brouwer, Spg (cross checking), 14:37, Landon Petersen, NI (holding), 19:03.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring: Penalties – Chrisitian Heckman, NI (cross checking), 5:03, Simone Dadie, NI (tripping), 15:20.

OVERTIME – 3. Lonsdale (Brayden Cook), 2:21. No penalties.

SHOTS ON GOAL

North Iowa;12;9;10;0 – 31

Springfield;10;12;13;3 – 38

Goalies – North Iowa, Mitch Day (36 saves). Springfield, Aksel Reid (30 saves). Referee – Kyle McCauley. Linesmen – Zach Bennett, Colton Edling.

