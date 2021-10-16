Bulls snare penalty-filled win over Minotauros

As the final horn sounded on Friday night, 100 of the 120 total penalty minutes were dished out between North Iowa and Minot in the third meeting of the season.

That didn't damper the Bulls leaving the Mason City Arena with a 3-2 triumph over the Minotauros to move to 8-2-0-1 and keep sole possession of first place in the NAHL's Central Division.

Already leading 2-1, North Iowa's Logan Dombrowsky fired in the necessary insurance goal at the 6 minute, 39 second mark of the second period to give the Bulls a two-goal cushion.

Minot cut it back down to one six-and-a-half minutes later off a feed from Dean Schwenninger to Zack Simon. That was the final goal of the night.

Bulls netminder Hunter Garvey collected his fourth straight win in goal with 30 saves, nine in the final 20 minutes while Minotauros goalie Zach Sandy stopped 35 of 38 shots.

North Iowa took an early 2-0 lead with a pair of goals separated by 35 seconds in the opening period.

Byron Hartley notched his fourth straight game with a goal, burying a shot past Sandy for a 1-0 lead at 5:02. Justin Mexico scored at 5:37 for the first two-goal advantage for North Iowa.

Chris Carroll recorded a point for the ninth straight game, the longest for a Bulls player since Matt Dahlseide's streak of 16 games with a point that concluded in late-December of 2018.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

