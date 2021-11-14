Bulls regain first place with sweep of Austin Bruins

MASON CITY – Before the North Iowa Bulls' game on Saturday, Bulls forward Byron Hartley saw his late grandfather "Pop-Pop" Dave Apgar honored on the Mason City Arena videoboard as part of a tribute for Military Appreciation Night.

Hartley made his grandfather and all of his family back in Philadelphia plenty proud, scoring two goals in a 5-3 win over the Austin Bruins, earning a sweep and sending North Iowa back into first place in the Central Division standings.

According to a press release from Austin Draude, the Bulls' director of media, Saturday's game took a similar path to Friday's affair early on, with Austin scoring just 33 seconds into the contest.

North Iowa answered back just three minutes later, after Hudson Hodges made a save on a Joey Potter shot from the blue line - the ensuing scramble saw Carter Rapalje push the puck through Hodges and tie the game up at 1-1.

Unlike Friday's game, though, the Bulls were able to grab the lead before the first intermission - Hunter Bulger found a loose puck next to the goal frame to Hodges's right and stuffed it in the net past his right skate to give North Iowa a 2-1 advantage with 3:21 left in the period.

However, just like Friday's game, Austin answered back to tie it at 2-2.

Hartley went to work shortly after that, chasing down the puck in front of the penalty boxes and racing it in for a forehand goal on the breakaway at 6:20 to give the Bulls the lead for good. His goal at 9:38 of the period was as highlight-reel-worthy as any, pushing the puck around a defender coming into the Austin zone, kicking the puck back to his stick and walking it into the net with another forehand goal to push North Iowa ahead, 4-2.

The third period was a stalemate, save for one North Iowa addition to the scoring column with 1:42 to go - Rapalje added a second goal, when Logan Dombrowsky found him at center ice, and Rapalje slid the puck into the empty net from just inside the blue line to cement the Bulls' third win in the head-to-head series so far.

Garvey was downright wicked in net for North Iowa, making 31 saves on 34 chances for his fourth straight win, while Hodges took the loss on 17 saves.

With the win, the Bulls moved their record to 10-0 when going into the third period with the lead. North Iowa also stopped the Austin power play cold, keeping the Bruins off the board on all four of their power play chances, while the Bulls went 0-for-2 on theirs.

The Bulls have just one game on the schedule this coming week, as they square off with the St. Cloud Norsemen for the very first time on Saturday night. The opening puck drop at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex is slated for 7 p.m.

FRIDAY MIGHT ACTION

Bulls earn 3-2 shootout win, grind out first extra-time win

AUSTIN, Minn. – By the end of Friday’s game between the Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls, the two teams looked like they’d more than had their fill of each other. Neither team, however, wanted to be the one to put the other one in position to take advantage of a power play or have a player sent to the showers early.

The two teams had to spend a little extra time together in Friday’s game, as North Iowa snagged a 3-2 win in a shootout, their second meeting in three against the Bruins to go beyond the five-minute overtime.

