 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bulls' Garvey named NAHL Central Division Player of the Week

Bulls-Hunter Garvey

North Iowa goaltender Hunter Garvey awaits a shot in a recent home game against the Austin Bruins. Garvey made 45 saves Saturday, earning a 6-3 win at the Minot Mintotauros.

 Courtesy/North Iowa Bulls-Alissha Ames

Hunter Garvey has been a crucial part of the North Iowa Bulls' early success in the North American Hockey League this season.

The goaltender helped North Iowa pick up a pair of victories over the Minot Minotauros over the weekend, stopping 77 of the Minotauros' 82 shots.

For his performance, he was awarded the NAHL Bauer Hockey Central Division Star of the Week on Tuesday. It's the first such player honor for the North Iowa Bulls.

In Saturday's 6-3 win, Garvey recorded a career high 45 saves.

“Hunter was great for us this weekend,"  Bulls head coach Todd Sanden said. "He made a number big saves each night and gave our team an opportunity to win both nights."

Garvey and the Bulls will be back in action this coming weekend in matchups against Minot starting at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at Mason City Arena.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News