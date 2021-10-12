Bulls' Garvey named NAHL Central Division Player of the Week

Hunter Garvey has been a crucial part of the North Iowa Bulls' early success in the North American Hockey League this season.

The goaltender helped North Iowa pick up a pair of victories over the Minot Minotauros over the weekend, stopping 77 of the Minotauros' 82 shots.

For his performance, he was awarded the NAHL Bauer Hockey Central Division Star of the Week on Tuesday. It's the first such player honor for the North Iowa Bulls.

In Saturday's 6-3 win, Garvey recorded a career high 45 saves.

“Hunter was great for us this weekend," Bulls head coach Todd Sanden said. "He made a number big saves each night and gave our team an opportunity to win both nights."

Garvey and the Bulls will be back in action this coming weekend in matchups against Minot starting at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at Mason City Arena.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.