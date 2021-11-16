Bulls' Garvey earns second Central Division Star of the Week award

For the second time this season, North Iowa Bulls goaltender Hunter Garvey was named the Central Division Star of the Week.

The honor comes after two big games against the Minot Minotauros in October, which anchored a winning streak for the Bulls.

Garvey led the Bulls in the weekend sweep over the Austin Bruins, making 64 saves on 69 shots. He has been a large reason why the Bulls are currently first place in the NAHL Central Division.

"Through his solid play this season, Hunter has given us a chance every night to stay in and win games and this weekend was the perfect example, North Iowa head coach and general manager Todd Sanden said. "He made the key and necessary saves for us to pick up two big wins."

Garvey and the Bulls will be back in action against the St. Cloud Norsemen at 7 p.m. on Saturday at St. Cloud.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

