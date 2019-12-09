On Saturday night, in the North Iowa Bulls final game at North Iowa Ice Arena, the fans and players had an experience none of them is likely to forget anytime soon.
With less than a minute left in the game and the Bulls leading visiting Alexandria by an 8-3 score, it looked like “The Barn” would end its junior hockey history with a crowd-pleasing win.
But the events of the final minute took took the game to another level.
With 47 seconds left in the game, a brawl broke out in the northwest corner of the ice. As the referees grappled to try to keep the warring factions apart, North Iowa goalie Evan Babekuhl skated over, dropped his gloves and challenged Alexandria goalie Ville Hytinnen to a bout of their own.
After a few quick punches, Hytinnen lost his balance and fell to the ice. Babekuhl skated away and waved his arms to the adoring crowd, which shook the metal rafters with its loud shouts of approval. The moment provided a memorable ending to a dominant game for the Bulls, and put a stamp on the near 40 year history of junior hockey in the building. In the 782nd and final junior hockey game at The Barn, the fans went home happy.
Bulls head coach Todd Sanden echoed what many people in the crowd felt when he talked about his feelings after the game. Sanden has been playing and coaching hockey in the Upper Midwest for many years and has plenty of good memories of the Bulls' now former home.
“We’re excited and sad,” Sanden said. “It’s been an awesome run in this building.”
The Barn is known around the league as an especially loud place to play and is a place that opposing teams never seem excited to play in. As the building echoed with the crowd's excited shouting after the game, Sanden seemed wistful.
“It’s so electric here every night,” Sanden said. “Whether its 1.000-1.500 people or 500, they come here, they cheer their butts off and make a lot of noise. It’s the funnest place I’ve ever been to play in.”
You have free articles remaining.
The arena seemed nearly packed to capacity as fans came to say goodbye. Through 36 years and three junior hockey teams calling the place home, Mason City hockey supporters have always packed the stands.
Denise Williams is a “billet mom” for the Bulls, and hosts goalie Joe Daninger and forward Dalton Saltness at her home. Williams has been attending Bulls games for six seasons and has seen plenty of players cycle through the program.
Before the game on Saturday, Williams said that she is ready for the new Mason City Multipurpose Arena to open, but the fans do have one big concern.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Williams said. “It’s almost sad, but it’s exciting to be going into a bigger, better equipped arena. I think everyone is concerned on if it's going to be as loud. Because this arena is loud."
Roberta Studer works the register for the Bulls at the team store and has has been working with the Bulls for four years. Unfortunately for Studer, she will no longer have a view of the ice from the new team store, but she is excited nonetheless to see how the new arena will impact the Bulls program.
“It’s hard to see the old memories end here, but I think everyone is excited to make new memories,” Studer said. “It’ll definitely be an upgrade in establishment.”
For the players, even those who haven’t been with the program very long, The Barn is a place that is hard to leave. Forward Justin Daly scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s game to help the Bulls to the 8-3 win. Even though Daly has only been a Bull for a short time, it meant a lot to him to help send the arena out on a high note.
“I’ve never played in an arena like this,” Daly said. “It was crazy. Loudest fanbase I’ve ever had. It’s definitely a special place. We’re going to miss it like crazy, but we’re on to bigger and better things.”
The Bulls will play their home opener at Mason City Multipurpose Arena against Alexandria, on Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.