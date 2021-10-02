Bulls fall short against Bruins in shootout

The North Iowa Bulls faced the Austin Bruins on Friday night and despite conflicting with Mason City's homecoming game plus an Iowa contest, the home crowd of 1,097 got an early Halloween treat.

Austin triumphed in a shootout 4-3 to beat North Iowa and remain in first place in the NAHL's Central Division.

It marked the first time since 1985 that a junior hockey game between teams from Austin and North Iowa took place.

There was a bit of third period drama.

The Bruins held a 2-1 lead entering the final frame of regulation then the Bulls found an equalizer off the stick of Hunter Bulger at the 9 minutes, 27 mark of the period.

Austin proceeded to take the lead two minutes later. Sutter Muzzatti setup Carson Riddle who trickled his goal past North Iowa netminder Hunter Garvey to give it a 3-2 advantage.

In the final minute, the Bulls sent Garvey to the bench for the extra attacker and it paid off as Sean Vlasich fired in the game-tying goal with 43 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

After a scoreless five-minute overtime period, a shootout ensued. Austin's Jens Richards scored in the second round and North Iowa's Ryan Coughlin found the back of the net in the third round.

Bruins skater Gavin Morrissey punctured the win with his goal in the fifth round and Vlasich's shot to extend the shootout was no good.

Austin outshot North Iowa 38-30. The Bruins scored their opening two goals on the power play, the first off a Bulls too-many-men on the ice penalty off the stick of Marian Haborak.

In the second period, a high-sticking penalty on Justin Mexico allowed Austin's Nick Catalano to break a 1-1 tie. Chris Carroll had the lone North Iowa goal in the first period.

