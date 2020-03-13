Bulls' season done as NA3HL cancels postseason

The postseason ended before it could even start for the North Iowa Bulls.
On Friday, the NA3HL announced that it has cancelled the rest of the season, including the Fraser Cup playoffs, over concerns regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak.
The Bulls and Alexandria Blizzard were set to play in the West Division semifinals, beginning on March 13 at Mason City multipurpose arena. On Thursday, the league announced that the postseason had been postponed, before announcing on Friday that the playoffs were off completely.
"Today is truly a sad day for all of us, and we share the disappointment that all of our players, teams, parents, and fans are experiencing at the moment," NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said. "We have some incredible players and teams in the NA3HL that are doing some great things on and off the ice. However, the safety of our hockey community is our top priority and the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was necessary and in the best interest of everyone involved."
The Bulls' finished the season with a 38-7-2 overall record, and won the team's seventh division title in its nine seasons in Mason City.